fans react as Mbappe seems reluctant to leave PSG

Kylian Mbappe seems to be taking forever to decide if he wants to leave PSG and join Real Madrid.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Mbappe has asked for more time to reflect, despite having assured Real Madrid in the past that he wants to play for them.

Fans on Twitter are losing patience over the saga.

Here are some reactions:

CR7 Rap Rhymes: “Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t think twice before joining Real Madrid. Then there’s Mbappe who has to think 100 times before joining Real Madrid Madrid will never find a player like Cristiano Ronaldo. »

Mark Goldbridge: “Mbappe is not serious about being a great. Ronaldo went from Lisbon to United to Madrid in a bid to secure greatness. Mbappe is hiding in the French league playing easy games for money. »

CamavingaZone: “The biggest revenge will be if Mbappe stays at PSG is to win our 14th CL in Paris & our fans will party outside Mbappe’s house. »

