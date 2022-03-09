Fantastic Beasts 3 trailer released; react absence Johnny Depp

Digital Millennium

On February 28, the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets and finally the fans of this saga were able to see for the first time what we will see in the film, in addition, something that caught the attention was the participation of Madd Mikkelsen, who replaces Johnny Depp in the role of Grindewald.

In the trailer we see Newt Scamander who this time will join forces with Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law, to fight against Gellert Grindewald, who plans a war against muggles, people without magic.

Without a doubt, this advance was highly anticipated. by fans of this saga, who are waiting for the premiere of the third part of the adventures by Newt Scamander. However, for a few months it caused controversy when it became known that Johnny Depp was leaving the project.

It was a few months ago when Warner Bros announced that Johnny Depp was leaving his role as Gellert Grindewald, this after the controversy caused by his divorce and the trial he has with his ex, Amber Heard, who has accused the famous of physical assault during the time they were married.

This news was not to the liking of many, especially the actor’s followers, who had flattered the performance of the famous in the new saga of JK Rowling.

After the departure of Johnny Depp, it was reported that the person in charge of taking the role that Johnny Depp had left it was Madd Mikkelsen and with the release of the trailer he divided opinions.

On Twitter, fans of Johnny Depp reacted to the absence of the actor and some assured that they will not see the third installment of fantastic animals while others support Madd Mikkelsen, as well as Depp, even if he no longer appears in the film.

I will NEVER forgive that Johnny Depp has lost his most important leading roles while Amber Heard after losing the case continues her acting career as if nothing had happened, A RAGE – Antuanett (@antuarella) February 28, 2022

That Mads Mikkelsen will make a great role as Grindelwald? Yes.

That I miss Johnny Depp so much? As well. https://t.co/CLCfJO8LzN — Vicky the Viking ????⚔???????? (@VGarcy2) February 28, 2022

Warner Bros fired Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts, as they did not want their film to be unaffected by the scandal. But it is that they keep Amber Heard in Aquaman excusing themselves in the presumption of innocence. If they fire JD, they should fire AH It makes sense. – Miguel Victoria (@MiguelVictoriaC) February 28, 2022

