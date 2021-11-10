Farewell to the Rai fee in the electricity bill, from January 2023 it changes

The Rai license fee, starting from 2023, it will disappear from the “improper burdens” of energy costs. In practice, it will no longer have to represent an item on the electricity bill and this is the consequence of the commitments made by the Italian government with the European Union in the NRP. The Rai fee, in short, weighs down the energy bills which thus become much more expensive than the actual due. Thus, 9 euros per month for 10 months will disappear on the electricity accounts, which make a total of 90 euros per year.

The Rai license fee the bill was wanted by Renzi in 2015 to hit all those who did not pay it. The amount had been reduced because it was equal to 113 euros per year. In 2016, the first year in which the fee was introduced in the bill, it was paid by 41% more of the families, with a reduction in tax evaders from 36% to 10%. Then it had the hoped-for results.

Until December 2022 we will find it in the electricity bill but from January 2023 it will be like going back 6 years when the Rai license fee will have to be paid separately. How and in what way is not yet known, what is certain is that the government is trying to find an effective method to prevent tax evaders from growing again.

