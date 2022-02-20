Fargo has been renewed for a fifth season.

Despite the fact that the reception of the previous season hindered the prospects for a return, the channel FX of the United States decided to give the green light to the realization of a fifth season of Fargo. As it happened with the previous seasons, everything will once again be in charge of the creator of the anthology series, Noah Hawley.

Previously, from FX they had stated that they were “optimistic” for the realization of a new series, while Hawley had not ruled it out despite the large number of projects he is preparing. These include a series based on the Alien universe.

For now there are no further details about the new season, but from Deadline they explain that it will be set in 2019 and will address what happens “when a kidnapping is not a kidnapping and what if your wife is not your wife?”

The first season starred Martin Freeman, Billy Bob Thornton, Collin Hanks, and Allison Tolman, while the second involved Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Patrick Wilson. The third, meanwhile, went to Ewan McGFregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Carrie Coon, while the fourth had actors like Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman and Salvatore Esposito. That is to say, the least that is expected is that the future fifth season manages to summon actors as recognized as the previous ones.