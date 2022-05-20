Farruko wants to go where the church does not go

Farruko premieres this Thursday the theme “Nazarene”following the line of their beliefs and positive messages, without losing their musical style.

The single, it is ensured in a written communication, “will make everyone get up from their seats and dance throughout the summer.”

From “Nazareno” comes a video, directed by Mike Ho and produced by Cinema Giants. It shows Farruko in a disco surrounded by people in the middle of a party. “When Farruko and I talk, we talk about doing something special for ‘Nazareno’. Something that will shock the world. Something that would touch people… but not those who are attainable. We wanted to reach those that the church does not reach. This is going and showing the truth of what it is to live in sin to save those who need to be saved. That is what Farruko wanted to do with this video”, comment Mike Ho.

In April, Farruko launched “My Lova”, which since its launch has accumulated more than 3.36 million views on YouTube and more than 3.29 million views combined. Farruko premiered the song on stage at the Latin American Music Awards.

In early 2022, the singer ranked number 1 on Billboard’s Latin Airplay Chart with his song “The imisunderstood”which has the collaboration of Víctor Cárdenas and DJ Adoni and is part of his album “The 167″. The track has garnered over 56.6 million views on YouTube and over 118 million combined global views.