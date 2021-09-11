Fashion hair shades for fall 2021, Jennifer Lopez’s caramel and blonde

The hue trendy in this Autumn 2021 there are so many and as always you can take inspiration from celebrities. The latter are always the first to launch new fashions and obviously they are all to be copied, to always be the center of attention.

Trends shades of hair fall 2021, the caramel color of JLo

The color caramel it is always in trend and lately it is also sported by the beautiful Jennifer Lopez. The caramel brought by JLo turns out to be a two-dimensional color, where there are many original reflections. The nuance can be combined with blond hair or even with a much darker hair: in this case it is the hair stylist who must adapt the shade to all the bases, for a very natural final result.

Lately Kristen Stewart in Venice has sported a hair of color strawberry blonde or better known as strawberry blonde. The shade was created especially for the actress by Daniel Moon and Adir Abergel.

New shades for fall 2021, other hair colors

Lady Gaga has also changed hers hue of hair and chose a brown very hot and intense. The singer was immortalized on the streets of Los Angeles with her hair up, for a very glamorous look. All her hairstyles never go unnoticed and are perfect for always launching new trends. In the film dedicated to the life of Gucci, Lady Gaga wore very dark hair and this too gave her a lot. (Continue after the photos)

Loading... Advertisements

Still other autumn shades

Instead Amanda Seyfried and Gigi Hadid both chose the same one hue blonde: the latter is created by the mix of golden beige that is very reminiscent of the shade of sand and gray. The nuance in question needs little maintenance and therefore also the various touch-ups by the hairdresser are much less frequent.

So the blonde shade can be safely chosen by all women who are very busy with work or family. The nuance can be combined with any type of complexion and so this is really good news. To have a nuance that is always as bright as just made, a delicate shampoo and conditioner must be used; moreover, a colored and nourishing mask can be applied regularly to the hair.