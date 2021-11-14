Fashion Haircuts for Fall Winter 2022

From the cosmetic tuft of Valentino to the graphic tail of Dior the fashion shows Spring Summer Fashion 2022 of Paris show us how to sublimate the hair à la parisienne. In fact, these days the Ville Lumière is launching beauty trends – first and foremost the hairstyles – which will lay down the law in the coming months. Those who prefer the wet, sexy and refined effect will like the vinyl hair by Balmain, those who love braiding will love the braids by Courrèges, those who prefer futuristic cuts will go crazy for the three-length bob by Dries Van Noten.

Below are our # 8 favorite hairstyles spotted on the runways of the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows in Paris.