Fashion Haircuts for Fall Winter 2022
From the cosmetic tuft of Valentino to the graphic tail of Dior the fashion shows Spring Summer Fashion 2022 of Paris show us how to sublimate the hair à la parisienne. In fact, these days the Ville Lumière is launching beauty trends – first and foremost the hairstyles – which will lay down the law in the coming months. Those who prefer the wet, sexy and refined effect will like the vinyl hair by Balmain, those who love braiding will love the braids by Courrèges, those who prefer futuristic cuts will go crazy for the three-length bob by Dries Van Noten.
Below are our # 8 favorite hairstyles spotted on the runways of the Spring Summer 2022 fashion shows in Paris.
Hairstyles SS 2022: ribbon style
At the fashion show of Giambattista Valli SS 2022 red lips and bon ton crop with bows.
Hairstyles SS 2022: bun to the minimum terms
At the fashion show of Schiaparelli SS 2022 tanned complexion, mauve lips and very elegant low bun.
Hairstyles SS 2022: the decorative braids
At the fashion show of Courrèges SS 2022 black-rimmed eyes and natural hairstyle decorated with small braids that wink at hippy fashion.
Hairstyles SS 2022: the ponytail
At the fashion show of Dior SS 2022 Maria Grazia Chiuri stages a sports and graphic collection. Sixties style for the makeup look (by Peter Philips) and for the hairstyle.
Hairstyles SS 2022: the cosmetic tuft
At the fashion show of Valentino SS 2022 the beauty look mixes the 70s, 80s and 90s. The makeup is by Pat MacGrath, while the hairstyle is by Guido Palau.
Hairstyles SS 2022: the wet effect
At the fashion show of Balmain SS 2022 no makeup, perfect complexion and sexy and disciplined hair combed back.
Hairstyles SS 2022: the tail / chignon
At the fashion show of Balenciaga SS 2022 pungent eye make-up and loose or tied slicked-back hairstyles.
