Fashion Week: Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, hot and stylish couple at the Louis Vuitton show

After Orelsan and Tina Kunakey’s brother, it was Justin Timberlake’s turn, accompanied by his wife Jessica Biel, to light up Fashion Week this Thursday, June 23 in Paris, on the occasion of the spring men’s fashion show. summer 2023 from the Louis Vuitton brand.

The 41-year-old singer arrived in a rather chic outfit: flashy red and blue cropped shirt complete with a chain around his neck, very stylish sunglasses, a black and gold watch, wide black pants and white sneakers. His lover, meanwhile, was adorned with a very original black and gold dress, matched with heeled boots and her handbag. Without forgetting her pair of sunglasses and her very neat bun.

This parade was also marked by the presence of Omar Sy in the company of his daughter, without forgetting the British model Naomi Campbell in a very risky outfit.

Justin Timberlake unfaithful?

The two lovebirds seemed very happy and complicit throughout the parade. They had met in 2007, before separating in 2011 and then patching things up seven months later. Since then, they have married in Italy after a magnificent ceremony. They are also parents to two children: Silas Randall (born April 11, 2015) and Phineas (born July 31, 2020). Everything seems to be going well for the couple, but it was without counting on the rumors of infidelity that targeted the interpreter of Cry me a river in 2020. He was then seen very close to Alisha Wainwright, with whom he was shooting the film Palmer.

But everything seems to be back to normal since, according to the complicity they share and display to the whole world for several months. They multiply the media outings to two, like their appearance on May 9 at the photocall of the series candy in Los Angeles, or at the birthday of the actress who celebrated her 40th birthday last March. And so it was today at Fashion Week that the couple once again proved to be very complicit.