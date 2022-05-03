Fast and Furious 10 already has a new director

They have rushed and have already found a director to handle the Fast and Furious 10 movie.

We recently found out that justin lin ceased to be the director of Fast and Furious 10 (Fast X) shortly before shooting started. Hence Universal Pictures has been in a hurry and they have already signed louis leterrier.

Although it had been rumored that they could have old acquaintances of the saga as F. Gary Gray (Fast & Furious 8 – 2017) and David Leitch (Hobbs & Shaw-2019). In the end they opted for louis leterrierin what seems like a very interesting choice because he became famous for deliveries of Transporter 1 Y two and also has movies like The incredible Hulk (2008), Wrath of the Titans (2010), Now you see Me… (2013), counterintelligent agent (2016) and the series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Y Lupine from Netflix.

Do you think he will do a good job in Fast and Furious 10? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

It will have a great cast.

Fast and Furious 10 It will have all the elements that have made the saga great such as lots of action, crazy chases, explosions everywhere and a stellar cast. As Vin Diesel returns as Dom Toretto, accompanied by Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce Ludacris like Tej Parker, Jordan Brewster as Mia Toretto Sung Kang as Han Seoul-Oh, Nathalie Emmanuel like ramsey, John Cena as Jacob Toretto Lucas Black as Sean Boswell Cardi-B like Leysa, Charlize Theron as Cipher, Helen Mirren as Queenie Magdalene Ellmanson-Shaw and Jason Statham like Deckard Shaw. In addition, it is necessary to add brie lason Y Jason Momoa in roles yet to be revealed.

The movie Fast and Furious 10 will be released on May 19, 2023. While there are plans to make an eleventh installment in 2024, although for now it is unknown if louis leterrier will repeat as director.