Fast and Furious 10: an Avengers joins Vin Diesel – Cinema News

After recruiting at DC, Vin Diesel goes to Marvel! Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel, is about to join the big Fast & Furious family.

The Oscar-winning actress for her role in the drama Room in 2016, will therefore share the poster for the 10th installment of the motorized saga with Jason Momoa aka Aquaman, who plays the villain of this episode, and Daniela Melchior, the Ratcatcher of The Suicide Squad, whose role is still unknown.

As a reminder, Brie Larson and Vin Diesel have already crossed paths for the needs of the Russo brothers’ film, Avengers: Endgame since Vin Diesel lends his voice to Groot.

Vin Diesel posted on his Instagram account a photo of himself laughing out loud with Brie Larson, along with the message: “Yes yes yes… You see this angel above my shoulder that makes me laugh and you say to yourself “it’s Captain Marvel”. There is clearly love and laughter in this picture.

But what you don’t see is the character you’re about to discover in Fast 10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intelligence… her Oscar, there is that deep soul that will add something you may not have expected but are now going to desire. Welcome to the Brie FAMILY.”

A publication shared by the actress, who comments on her side: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to join the Fast family. Thank you for welcoming me with such kindness and enthusiasm. I look forward to sharing more with you (when I can).”

Last week Jason Momoa announced the return of Charlize Theron as Cipher. Other actors should soon join the cast of the penultimate part of the saga started in 2001.

Currently filming, Fast & Furious 10 will be released in theaters on May 24, 2023, while the 11th and final episode has already been announced for 2024.



2023 will therefore be a great year for Brie Larson since the actress will be showing The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel from February 15.

