Fast and Furious: the 9 most “tamer” cars of the saga

Here we are, it is very close to the release of Fast and Furious 9, scheduled in Italy on August 18, 202 with Universal Pictures! Start your engines and prepare popcorn for family, friends and enemies of Dominic Toretto are about to return to the cinema and, to celebrate the new and spectacular episode of the saga, now twenty years old, we want to create a gallery of the real stars of the series: cars.

You will forgive us the title, which does not want to be offensive, because Fast and Furious he wants to be totally and beautifully tamarro, we do not believe that it aims to be considered excellent art and we like this and we all like it since the saga in total touches on 6 billion dollars in proceeds. So enough words and let’s move among the photos of some of the most exaggerated cars of the series and we provide you with the news that just recently the legendary Toyota Supra of the first chapter was sold at auction for the sum of 550 thousand dollars!

If you think other cars should be in the rankings instead of these please let us know, no one will be offended why life is lived here a quarter of a mile at a time and there is no time for resentment. An appointment then after the release of the new chapter to decide which car will enter this gallery with its head held high!

Fast and Furious: what are the best cars of the saga? Let’s discover the 9 most tamarre and iconic!

1. Toyota Supra 1998, the car prepared by the characters played by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker

Seen in the first chapter of Fast and Furious, released in 2001. Prepared by Dominic and Brian. Orange color that could not be more orange.

2. Nissan Skyline R34

Spotted in the second chapter of the saga, released in 2003. Brian’s car. The gem of the neon lights under the body has remained in our hearts.

3. Nissan 350Z

Fast and Furious Tokyo Drift 2006. Other protagonists, other ways of driving, another nation. Even this car in 2015 was up for auction at around 210 thousand euros… we don’t know how it ended!

4. Hummer H2 2003

Fast and Furious original parts only 2009. We return to the official protagonists and launch the bait for the following chapters. The car in question is used by the bad guy, the bad one bad.

5. Dodge Challenger SRT8 2010 Whitebody

Spotted in the fifth chapter of the saga (Fast Five the original title) of 2011. Here we begin to enter explosive levels of customization of the cars of dystopian futures. It is said that two technicians sent by Dodge were on hand to get their hands on the more than 20 used models.

6. Ford Escort Mark 1 from 1975, used in Fast and Furious 6

Fast and Furious 6 of 2013. Here love rises beyond the stars also because this car is also found in the mythical beginning of Otherwise we get angry of the legendary Bud Spencer and Terence Hill … who knows if the FF6 production knew it …

7. Plymouth Barracuda 1972, the car driven by Letty Fast and Furious 7 of 2015. This model has attracted the attention of millions of people. Led by Letty. They amicably call this car: Plymouth ‘Cuda. Fast and Furious 7 of 2015. This model has attracted the attention of millions of people. Led by Letty. They amicably call this car: Plymouth ‘Cuda.

8. Dodge Ice Charger 1968 or 1969, Dominic Toretto’s car in Fast and Furious 8

Hit the eighth chapter, the one released in 2017. Nothing personal, but she is the protagonist like Vin Diesel in this chapter.

9. McLaren 720S

Fast and Furious – Hobbs and Shaw of 2019. Spin-off of the saga. We close the gallery with an extra-luxury vehicle that makes a splendid figure as it whizzes through the streets of London.