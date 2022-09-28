Fast & Furious: the complete 9 films finally available… and in 4K Ultra HD! – Cinema news

The cult saga that is “Fast & Furious” is back! Not with a new film – not yet – but with a complete box set available from today on Amazon!

Lovers of beautiful cars, car chases and rhythmic action, it is in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray that you will be able to find one of your favorite franchises!

And yes, Fast & Furious is back today with a box set presenting all of its films (spin-off not included): 9 films for 9 adventures, each crazier than the next.

It all started with a press article from May 1998: the article RacerX written by journalist Ken Li and published in vibes about undercover chases and various robberies on the streets of New York. Transported to Los Angeles, the action film will become a real phenomenon, followed, 2 years later, by a first sequel – and you know the sequel.

We are of course talking about 8 other blockbusters, from 2 Fast 2 Furious in 2003 to the latest installment, Fast & Furious 9 (or F9 for English speakers), released 10 years after the very first opus.

In this box set, find the iconic duo Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) in their memorable chases (until the 7th feature film for Paul Walker), accompanied by many cult characters who made the whole the fame of the hit saga.

And when we talk about success, we’re talking about Universal’s biggest franchise and 8th highest-grossing film series with a total gross of over $6 billion, a saga that has spawned its own attractions at Universal. Hollywood and Florida Studios, ads, lots of video games and goodies, and of course a spin-off.

Fast & Furious – The Complete 9 Films in 4K Ultra HD contains:

Fast and Furious (2001)

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003)

Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Fast & Furious 4 (2009)

Fast & Furious 5 (2011)

Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

Fast & Furious 8 (2017)

Fast & Furious 9 (2021)

A high-speed binge-watching is therefore essential and in 4K Ultra HD moreover, all before being able to find your favorite heroes in the last 2 parts of the franchise announced: a 10th and penultimate film, Fast X, which will be released in May 2023, and an 11th feature film which will conclude the epic at an as yet undetermined date.

