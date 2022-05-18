Fast X: everything we know so far about the film that will close the Fast & Furious saga

The franchise fast and furious is nearing its end with a two-part chapter of what will be its final installment, Fast Xwhich will hit theaters in 2023. Since the premiere of his first film, The Fast and the Furious, in 2001, has become a cinematographic appointment for motor lovers since it is an irresistible catwalk to see the most impressive car models. They started out as a story about fast cars and racers.

On April 20, the new film officially began production. Although many of its details have not yet been made public, it is known that the director justin lin recently announced that he was leaving filming In principle, according to what was said, the main reason was the creative differences with respect to the film. But then it has been published that the reason why Lin would have walked away from the franchise is basically Vin Diesel. Apparently, the protagonist is a bit of a disaster in his work days. Finally, he will direct the film Louis Leterrier.

For the rest, the plot details of the film have remained in secret, although it can be assumed that the story may focus on They havewho reveals himself to Deckard Shaw, the man who “killed” him, in the post-credits scene of F9. Presumably it could occupy a considerable space in the narrative of Fast X when Han confronts Shaw.

Considering the Instagram post of Charlize Theronwith the text “She’s Back, Baby”we can also assume that the character of Theron will have considerable importance in the plot, Cipher. Cipher will most likely join the new villain of the series, played by Jason Momoa.

The most of the actors in the cast of the franchise will return in Fast X. Among them, Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Jordan Brewster as Mia Toretto John Cena as Jacob Toretto Sung Kang like Han, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pierce Ludacris like Teh, Nathalie Emmanuel like ramsey, Charlize Theron as Cipher, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw and Jason Statham like Deckard Shaw.

What New additions interesting highlights the actor of Aquaman Jason Momoawho will join the franchise as a villain in Fast X; Brie Larson from Captain Marvel, Daniela Melchior from suicide squad and the protagonist of jack reacher: Alan Ritchson.

It has also been confirmed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson won’t come back due, among other reasons, to the tense relationship with Vin Diesel. Thus he expressed it to The Hollywood Reporter in July 2021, he confirmed his absence: “I have wished them the best. I wish you all the best in Fast 9. And I wish you the best of luck in Fast 10 and Fast 11 and the rest of the movies. Fast&Furious that they do, that they will be without me”.

