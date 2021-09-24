Fathers and daughters movies tonight on TV: cast, plot, trivia, streaming

Fathers and daughters is the film tonight on TV on Friday 24 September 2021 broadcast in prime time on Rai Movie. Here is the card, cast, plot, trailer, some curiosities about the film and where to see it in streaming. FIND OUT WHAT’S ON TV

Film fathers and daughters tonight on tv: cast and profile

ORIGINAL TITLE: Fathers and Daughters

Drama

YEAR: 2015

DIRECTOR: Gabriele Muccino

CAST: Russell Crowe, Amanda Seyfried, Aaron Paul, Ryan Eggold, Quvenzhané Wallis, Diane Kruger, Jane Fonda, Janet McTeer, Haley Bennett, Octavia Spencer, Bruce Greenwood

DURATION: 116 Minutes

Fathers and daughters movie tonight on tv: plot

New York Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Jake Davis (Russell Crowe) loses his wife in a serious car accident. The tragic event forces him to raise his 5-year-old daughter Katie alone. The loss becomes heavy for both to bear, so much so that the protagonist begins to suffer from mental disorders and is forced to separate from the child (Katie) and leave her in the custody of her uncles. Katie grows up and becomes a woman, studies and graduates in psychology. For years away from her father, she still fights the demons of her tormented childhood and the inability to indulge in a love story.

Fathers and daughters film tonight on TV: curiosity

Fathers and Daughters is Gabriele Muccino’s third American film after The Quest for Happiness and Seven Souls.

The film was released in Italian cinemas in October 2015.

Fathers and daughters streaming

Streaming fathers and daughters will also be visible for free from the site raiplay.it/dirette/raimovie obviously at the same times as the television broadcast. It is also possible to watch the film in live streaming from your smartphone or tablet through the RaiPlay app available for iOS and Android.

Fathers and Daughters Movie Tonight on TV: Trailer

