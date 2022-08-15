FBI arrests and identifies 85 suspects of sexual exploitation and trafficking

05/16/2006 Prostitution, prostitute, company women. The FBI, in collaboration with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, has carried out the so-called ‘Cross Country’ operation over the past week, which has served to rescue 149 child and youth victims of sexual exploitation and detain to 150 people, most of them pimps, across the United States. POLITICS EUROPE GERMANY SOCIETY GETTY IMAGES

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Monday the “identification or arrest” of 85 suspected of child sexual exploitation and human trafficking in an operation that also located 84 minor victims and another 141 adults.

The device lasted for 2 weeks this August with the collaboration of some 200 local, state and federal agents, according to their statement.

The average age of the victims identified in similar operations is about 15.5 years, but on this occasion the youngest person was 11 years old.

Cattleya case: MP highlights solidity of accusation; lawyers say does not qualify treats

The deployment of the FBI, baptized Operation Cross Country XIIwas focused on the identification and location of victims of sex trafficking and the arrest of people and organizations involved in both child sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Both crimes, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray, “are much more common than people realize.”

The operation took place throughout the country and made it possible to locate 37 minors who had been reported missing.

Cattleya: Public Ministry qualifies as solid process against defendants

The president of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Michelle DeLaune, highlighted in the note that there are children sold and bought for sexual purposes by both traffickers and gangs and even members of their own families.

This national operation, in his opinion, underlines the need for all professionals working in the children’s sector “remain focused on the well-being of children and young people to prevent them from being targeted in the first place”.

Tusi or pink cocaine, the powerful drug used by the human trafficking network