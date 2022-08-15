FBI concludes Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins

Washington – The FBI concluded that alec baldwin pulled the trigger of the gun with which he accidentally killed the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the filming of the movie “Rust”, which contradicts the version of the actor, who maintains that he did not fire the weapon.

The FBI report, seen by ABC News, states that the revolver was in good condition and “could not be fired without pulling the trigger.

In an interview with the same medium in October of last year, the actor assured that he never pulled the trigger of the gun and that it shot itself when the hammer was released.

The police report called Hutchins’ death an accident, as there is “no convincing evidence that the gun was intentionally loaded with live ammunition.”

The local prosecutor’s office has not yet filed any charges against Baldwin, who was charged with reckless homicide by the victim’s family, and is waiting to obtain the actor’s phone records.

Halyna Hutchins died on October 21, 2021 from gunshot wounds she sustained while Baldwin was rehearsing during the filming of the movie “Rust” in New Mexico with a gun that was supposed to be a blank but was loaded.

The New Mexico authorities fined almost $140,000 last April to the producers of the filming of “Rust”, including Baldwin himself, for failing to comply with security protocols.