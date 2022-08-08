FC Barcelona is already negotiating with Lionel Messi!

What’s next after this ad

The season has started quite well for PSG and Lionel Messi. This weekend, against Clermont, the Argentine star shone and finished the game with a double on the clock. Beyond the statistical aspect, he also showed to be in good shape and particularly skilful on the meadow. Enough to predict very good things for the coming season, both individually and collectively.

Especially since the Argentine star logically has things to prove under the Parisian tunic, he whose first season in Paris disappointed everyone a little. “He had a difficult season last year, he was getting used to it. All seasons before, it was minimum 30 goals. From the moment he has made complete preparation, that he has his bearings in terms of his family life and his club, his team and his partners, there is no reason for him not to make a great season »launched Christophe Galtier after the meeting.

A short contract

And in Catalonia, public radio Catalonia Radio has just unveiled a small bomb in the night from Sunday to Monday. According to his information, FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi are already discussing a return of the native of Rosario to Camp Nou. Not necessarily surprising insofar as for several weeks, the local media have explained that Xavi wants to repatriate him next summer. But it is already concrete, with regular exchanges between the two parties.

The Argentinian and his former club, Joan Laporta in charge, are discussing a short-term contract, one or two years, and the option of ending his career in MLS has been ruled out by the principal concerned. Everything indicates that he will return to Catalonia in June 2023 to end his career there. Even if in this story, the PSG, which wishes to extend it, will surely try everything for everything …