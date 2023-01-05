features, price and technical sheet

Lenovo has taken advantage of the spotlight of CES 2023 to announce a new consignment of devices. In the tablet category, in addition to the Lenovo Smart Paper, the Asian manufacturer has presented the Lenovo Tab Extremea proposal that aims not to go unnoticed thanks to its size and performance.

We are talking about a 14.5-inch device with a 3K (3000 x 1876) OLED screen capable of reproducing the DCI-P3 color gamut and with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. But the screen is not the only strong point , Lenovo claims that it is the most powerful tablet released to date.

Lenovo Tab Extreme data sheet

Lenovo Tab Extreme processor Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (1x 3.05GHz X2 + 3x 2.85GHz A710 + 4x 1.8GHz A510) screen 14.5” OLED (3000 x 1876) DCI-P3 cinema color 120hz Supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ RAM 12GB STORAGE 256GB AUDIO Lenovo Premium Audio System with eight JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos support cameras Front: 13MP with ultra-wide FOV RGB sensor Rear: 13MP AF (f/2.4) + 5MP FF (f2.2) battery 12300 mAh (12 hours of video playback) 68W sensors RGB, ToF, Gyroscope, E-compass, fingerprint sensor in the power button port USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 USB Type-C 2.0 microSD slot dimensions 327.8 x 210.8 x 5.85mm (camera bump 7.15.mm) CONNECTIVITY Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth 5.3 OPERATING SYSTEM Android 13 SOFTWARE Lenovo FreeStyle Lenovo Vantage Clip Studio Paint8 WPSOffice Google Kids Space Netflix Entertainment Space Nebo files MyScript Calculator OTHERS Compatibility with Lenovo Precision Pen 3, Lenovo Tab Extreme Keyboard and Lenovo Tab Extreme Folio Case price €1,199

The secret of the Lenovo Tab Extreme is in the processor

Internally, the heart of the Lenovo Tab Extreme is the Octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 9000. It is nothing more and nothing less than one of the most outstanding processors of the brand during the past year. One of its strengths compared to Qualcomm’s has been its performance and efficiency.

In this sense, the new Lenovo tablet, according to the manufacturer, benefits from sufficient power to perform a wide variety of “leisure tasks” and reach a range of up to 12 hours. To achieve this experience, the device also integrates eight high-performance JBL 4-channel speakers.





Lenovo has not forgotten the photographic section, although, as usually happens in the tablet category, we do not find ourselves with an excess of megapixels. The front camera is 13 MP, with RGB sensor and ultra-wide field of vision. The rear camera, for its part, is made up of a 13 MP sensor and a 5 MP sensor.

If we talk about connectivity, we find a USB-C 3.2 Gen1 port that allows you to charge the device, offers reverse charging and includes the DisplayPort Out function. There is also a USB-C 2.0 port that also allows us to charge the tablet, reverse charge and use the DP-in function. In addition, there is a micro-SD slot.





The tablet also has other interesting features such as a fingerprint sensor on the power button, compatibility with Lenovo Precision Pen 3 pen (included in the box) and with Lenovo Tab Extreme Keyboard and Lenovo Tab Extreme Folio Case, sold separately.

As for the operating system, users will receive their tablet with Android 13, but Lenovo promises that it will guarantee three OS updates. Likewise, the security patches will be extended for four years.

Price and availability of the Lenovo Tab Extreme

The Chinese multinational has announced that its new Lenovo Tab Extreme tablet will be available “predictably” from March 2023. The starting price will be 1,199 euros.

Images: Lenovo | mymind