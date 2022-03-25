Fedez operated on at San Raffaele, what illness does the rapper have?

Fedez operated on at San Raffaele, what disease does the rapper have? In 2019 he said he suffered from demyelination. But the intervention on Tuesday 22 March seems to suggest other scenarios.

After the announcement of the disease in recent days, the news is now leaking that Fedez would have undergone surgery at the San Raffaele in Milan. For privacy reasons, very little is known. The type of intervention and the outcome are not known. Moreover, it is not yet clear what is the health problem that afflicts the rapper.

What disease does Fedez have?

It is at this time the news that the 32-year-old rapper would have undergone a surgical operation at the San Raffaele in Milan on Tuesday 22 March, precisely on the day of little Vittoria’s first birthday. It was the same Fedez the night before to anticipate that this would be an “important day” for him, after the shock announcement on Instagram of the disease dating back to Friday.

On Monday evening it was the rapper himself who announced on Instagram that Tuesday would be an “important day”. An announcement that followed that shock last Friday, in which he revealed to followers that he was sick. These were his words: “Unfortunately I have been found to have a health problem, which involves an important path that I will have to take and that I feel I can tell. Not now, not at this moment when I feel like I am close to my family. and to my children and that I will feel like telling in the future “.





But on what exactly is the disease the rapper is fighting against, there is still no official news: for privacy reasons, no information has been disclosed from the Milanese hospital. The singer would still be waiting for some exam results that will be crucial to establish the path of treatment to be undertaken. On Friday he spoke of a “health problem” found “fortunately with great timing, which involves a path. An important path that I will have to take and that I feel I can tell. Not now, not at this moment when I need to cling to my my family, my children “.

Fedez, thoughts of the sons Leone and Vittoria: “Our two stars”

So a special thought to the sons Leone and Vittoria: “Thanks to our two stars who manage to create a magic without even realizing it: give me the strength to face all this”.

Fedez and demyelination

Many observers in these days recall that in 2019, guest of Peter Gomez in the show “The Confession”, Fedez had talked about a demyelinating disease. A disorder that can lead to various diseases including multiple sclerosis. “I have to stay under control because it is a radiologically verified syndrome. Demyelination is what happens when you have multiple sclerosis.

However, a description that does not seem to conform to the scenario of a surgical operation. It therefore remains entirely plausible that the disease that has now struck Fedez could be of a completely different nature.