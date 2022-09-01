Fellows will share with Nicole Kidman and Simone Biles in Mexico Siglo XXI

Ciudad Juárez.- This coming Friday from the National Auditorium, 10,000 scholarship holders will be able to enjoy lectures given by personalities such as Nicole Kidman and the Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, all of this at the event of the Telmex Telcel foundation, México Siglo XXI.

The event will begin at 9:00 in the morning with the presentation of Carlos Slim Domit, who is the president of the Boards of Directors of Grupo Carso and Américas Móvil, after which the theoretical physicist, futurologist and scientific communicator, Michio Kaku will have his presentation in front of these young people.

The former global head of marketing for Tik Tok will also showcase his knowledge and experiences to the public.

Shortly after noon, engineer Carlos Slim Helú, who is honorary and life president of the Boards of Directors of Grupo Carso and Américas Móvil, will hold a talk with the young fellows.

Nicole Kidman, actress and producer, and the Olympic medalist Simone Biles, will also have a presentation in this emblematic place.

Influencers will also be represented at this event as Brianda Deyanara, Juanpa Zurita, Luisito Comunica and Sofía Niño de Rivera will also hold a talk with all the guests.

Arturo Elias Ayub will be in charge of closing this event that for years has connected great personalities between actors, athletes and politicians with the young people of this country.

NetNoticias will be invited to this event, it will bring to this border all the details of Mexico Siglo XXI, in its XX edition.