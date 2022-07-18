Female doctors defend the effort and role of women in medicine to break the glass ceiling

Going to a hospital and being treated by a female doctor is very common, since the number of women who decide to study medicine and practice medicine is practically equal to that of men, according to the data. However, when you climb a step from the assistance part to the management, the gender gap it is conspicuous.

Women are breaking the ‘glass ceiling’ in the world of science and medicine. But very slowly and with a extra effort than their peers have to make to demonstrate merit in fields as difficult as research.

In order to promote equality, Bristol Myers Squibb In collaboration with EL ESPAÑOL, it has appointed four female doctors with a solid track record in Women and Science-Challenges of the role of women in medicine. A round table in which it became clear that much remains to be done to overcome stereotypesintegrate women into the decision making and even to achieve patients go to the doctor on time.

The latter is not trivial. Experience shows that women the care of others tends to prevail and, many times, they come late to consultation. In health care, as in professional performance, it is still necessary to empower.

Objective: management

“In general, women are seen as someone who is with the patient, more than in management. Getting there is the challenge. In the care part, there is no problem. There are women everywhere and there are no barriers. The barriers are at the top,” says Dr. Celia Oreja-Guevarahead of the Neurology section at the San Carlos Clinical Hospital.

“The woman has to reach positions such as section chief, head of service, coordinator of units or institutes. In research, you have to be present at the steering committees where clinical trials are decided; in the committees of the magazines, as main editors, or in the councils that decide on scholarships, “adds Oreja-Guevara, who as section chief of a large hospital in Madrid, she is a reference for many doctors.

the glass ceiling

Her diagnosis is shared by her tablemates. “There is a glass ceiling that is there and a cement ceiling, which are the burdens we impose on ourselves we. When you’re overloaded, one of the first things you give up is research and teaching. You comply with the care part, which is the basics, but you begin to give up things for which you do not have time, explains the doctor Maria GuiradoMedical Oncology of the General University Hospital of Elche.

“That makes in our professional career let’s advance at a snail’s pacewhile men can advance at a higher rate,” concludes Guirado.

To this are added the stereotypes that continue marking the race professional women in the field of science and medicine.

show more

“From the residence, a woman has to prove more. That it is more valid, that it can with everything. For those of us who like research, we extend our studies and do our doctoral thesis. Then comes the fertile age and you have to consider whether you want to have children”, describes Clara Bonanadclinical cardiologist at the University Clinical Hospital of Valencia.

It is then, when the moment of the motherhood of the researchers arrives, when the gap occurs, recognizes Bonanad. And this happens, to a large extent, because research is not part of the working daybut it has to be done in free time, which makes many great professionals give it up and run into the glass ceiling.

“We need that in the field of the public hospital that time for research is favored, which is what makes the difference between an optimal job or putting out fires”, says the doctor Christina Encinashematologist at the Hospital General Universitario Gregorio Marañón.

In order: Celia Oreja-Guevara (San Carlos Clinical Hospital), Cristina Encinas (Gregorio Marañón General University Hospital), María Vega (EL ESPAÑOL), Clara Bonanad (Valencia University Clinical Hospital), María Guirado (Elche General University Hospital) .



Encinas also considers key for women to access management positions and warns that to reach them, “it has to be exceptionally goodwhile for them to be valid or good, it’s worth it “.

Breaking stereotypes is not easy, but this does not mean that society should conform to the current perception of gender roles. That is why Encinas sends a clear message from this round table: “We have to accept women bosses more as authorities. It seems like a cliché, but it is necessary.”

Oreja-Guevara illustrates this situation with his experience. “I had a tall, male partner who worked for me. It seemed like I was the nurse and he was the doctor. We have to make us aware that a woman can be the doctor and the boy, the nurse. And the woman can be the team leader and the boy the deputy,” he says from the San Carlos Clinical Hospital.

The future

From the Gregorio Marañón, Encinas sends a message of optimism by affirming that the youngest “come stepping strong”.

They arrive with fewer barriers than their predecessors, but with the glass ceiling on the horizon.

Hence, from this table promoted by Bristol Myers Squibb within the initiative for equality B-Now, it is remembered the importance of doing networking feminine; the importance that women help each other. And also, the importance of women value themselves.

Because, as the speakers point out, “men ask and we have to learn to ask” in order to do not give up that space that corresponds to so many researchers for merit, effort and results.

