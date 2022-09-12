Feminicide in Medellín: man was a fugitive for 28 years after killing his wife – Crimes – Justice

On June 19, 1994 at 2:30 in the morning, a group from the Prosecutor’s Office arrived at the Clínica de las Américas in Medellín to remove the body of a woman who had been killed with a firearm. More than 28 years later, the murderer still does not answer to the Colombian authorities despite the fact that was captured almost five months ago in the United States.

EL TIEMPO learned about the file that ended in the conviction of William Hernando Usma Acosta who in November 1996 was sentenced by the Seventh Court of Medellin to pay 45 years in prison for the crime of his wife and the attempted murder of a minor. Later, the second instance sentence reduced his sentence to 28 years and six months in prison.

According to the investigation, Usma Acosta, who according to sources from the Ministry of Justice is today in the custody of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) pending her expulsion to Colombia, married in Cúcuta in 1984 with Laura Rosa Agudelo Taborda.

The couple had two children, a boy and a girl, and lived together for up to a year before the murder, but witnesses heard by the Prosecutor’s Office stated that their happiness did not last long and that they always had problems and that even he hit her often.

The couple’s daughter points out that the man sexually abused of his mother and that when he got upset, he took out his revolver and fired shots into the air. And another relative said that the condemned man was extremely jealous, that he forbade his wife to leave the house and that when she did, he stopped working in his taxi and followed her, he also got out of the car to hit her in the street.

“It is unquestionable that the couple had been associated with disproportionate aggression and violence for several years, the physical and verbal abuse was continuous and in this environment, where they fed feelings of hatred and revenge and emotional situations such as anger, finally led to disastrous events”, it is read in the sentence known by this newspaper.

a violent night

The investigation indicates that on June 18, 1994, at 7:00 p.m., Usma called Agudelo, from whom she had been separated for a year, and told him to get the clothes of her four-year-old son, with whom she was going to spend the weekend. for the week at his parents’ house. She told him that she was going to watch the soccer game between Colombia and the United States and then she would pick up the minor.

Indeed, the man passed by the minor and left and Agudelo, in the company of other family members, went to a house located seven blocks away to a party. Usma returned to the house because she forgot the blanket and the child’s bottle and she couldn’t find her ex-partner and the witnesses say that she got angry and aggressive and yelled at Agudelo: “hp, I’m going to fill this house with lead”. And she replied: “then you are going to see a lot of lead”. She then locked herself in her house and He fired a few shots into the air.

Witnesses told investigators that Agudelo ran out of ammunition and went out into the street to look for more bullets “because she said she couldn’t stand so many problems and that was the day she or William would kill each other.” A neighbor, according to the sentence, took the woman’s weapon and she returned to the house.

William Hernando Usma Acosta is 61 years old.

But at 9:30 pm Usma returned to the house and aggressively asked about her daughter. After a while, both were in the street arguing strongly, then they began to fight and a neighbor fired a shot in the air to stop the confrontation.

Usma left but warned that he would return and Agudelo returned to the party where he continued drinking liquor and, through tears, insisted that he was already Tired of so many problems with her ex-partner.

Already at dawn, the woman left the party and was walking home accompanied by her daughter and niece on both sides. They hadn’t walked a block when Usma appeared in the taxi. he was driving and slammed on the brakes. She managed to see him and said: “Look at this dog, what do you want?” And he replied: “this is bad…”, and fired several times, causing injuries to her ex-partner and to one of the minors who accompanied her.

The man escaped from the scene and the authorities were unable to locate him to bring him to justice. The last thing that was known about him was that at 9 pm on the day of the crime, hours before murdering his partner, went to a police station and reported that her partner was violent, that he had shot her and that he laundered money from illegal activities of a brother of hers who lived in the United States. For the judge in the case, this was a maneuver to try to divert the investigation.

He evaded justice and fled with false identity

Nothing was ever heard of the condemned man. EL TIEMPO consulted Migración Colombia, which indicated that there are no records of his departure from the country, but despite this, ended up in America with a new identity with which he managed to elude the action of justice for almost three decades.

In June 2020, the FBI received information about the possible presence of a fugitive

Colombian on which weighed a Interpol red notice and that he was apparently hiding in the Boston metropolitan area.

Then began the collection of information and the search for a person who would already be over 60 years old and whose appearance would be far from the photo that appeared in the international capture circular. It was established that the fugitive lived and worked under the identity of Carlos Alberto Rendón and that even had achieved permanent resident status in that country.

Precisely, the latter gave him away, because as part of the residency process, he sent a birth certificate and his fingerprints that, when passed through the system, coincided with those of an international fugitive.

William Hernando Usma Acosta is a cold-blooded, convicted murderer who thought he could evade justice by entering the United States and creating a new identity to live under the radar: FBI

According to the FBI, the man entered the United States illegally in 1995 along the land border with Mexico. He married a US citizen with whom he had a son. They initially lived in Somerville, Massachusetts, and then moved to Belmont, where they were captured by men from the Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Violent Crimes Task Force and U.S. police officers. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO).

“William Hernando Usma Acosta is a cold-blooded, convicted murderer who thought he could evade justice by entering the United States and creating a new identity to live under the radar. He needs to face justice for what he did, and today’s arrest ensures that he will,” Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Division of the FBI, said after his capture.

Bonavolonta added: “The Commonwealth of Massachusetts will not be a safe haven for those wanted in their home countries, and the FBI will continue to leverage our international partnerships to remove dangerous fugitives like him from our communities.”

Since April 13, the captured Colombian has been brought before an immigration judge on charges of having violated the terms of his permanent legal status through fraud, and it is expected that this body will authorize his expulsion to Colombia, where a cell to serve his sentence.

