Fernanda Castillo reveals her secret after reappearing with a spectacular figure

Fernanda Castillo reappears with a spectacular figure

Recently the famous actress Fernanda Castillo has reappeared with a spectacular figure and fortunately has revealed her secret, something that many of her admirers are undoubtedly grateful for.

As you may remember, Fernanda Castillo was mother last year and was at risk of losing her life after giving birth, however, fortunately, she has recovered with a brand new body.

Fernanda Castillo told her Instagram followers the secret of his great body that he has today and the extremely complicated moments he had to go through.

It may interest you: Fernanda Castillo worries about new health problems

It is worth mentioning that the beloved Mexican actress has been following a strict diet for many months since January 4 and has lost this incredible weight and body.

In the month of March 2021, the actress was shown in a swimsuit 3 months after giving birth and fell in love with her fans, since the actress talked about the body of a woman after bringing a life into the world and was inspiring for millions.

This is how he made it known that he follows the lowest carbohydrate diet, but has always been under professional supervision to help him achieve his goals.

He also explains that this is Zelé’s ketogenic approach, which is based on low carbohydrates.

However, he pointed out that the food allowed by the nutritionist is not so strict, since he had some snacks that helped him maintain his change of diet without feeling that he was depriving himself of his favorite preparations.

On the other hand, on the occasion of her birthday, her fiancé, Erick Heyser, congratulated her and said she was proud of the discipline that the actress had to achieve her goal.

May these smiles be the ones that accompany your path and may you find new airs every day to continue flying. I celebrate your existence, your life.”

It is worth mentioning that on March 24 she turned 40 years old, she is an internationally recognized Mexican actress, because despite the fact that she already had a great career, the character of Mónica Robles in ‘El Señor de los Cielos’ gave her a total turnaround in his career.

In December 2021, Fernanda celebrated the first year of her son, who was born in 2020, when the pandemic had little time to begin its attack.