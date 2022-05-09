Fernando Villalona: “My mother was not very happy with me”

“I ask mom to forgive me,” said singer Fernando Villalona with a broken voice after stating that “she was not very happy with me.” when he passed away almost four years agoin October 2017.

Villalona argued that Arcadia Évora he suffered for situations that he went through at one stage of her life, but that the truth was distorted for her.

“My mom was the one who suffered the most, It was a total suffering, every day, until he left and I couldn’t give mom what I wanted so much to have been able to give her, but there were many people in the middle who had different ideas of reality, but my heart only knows God ” , he stated.

In the interview with the journalist Wendy Mora, the Dominican merenguero said that there is no perfect family and although he loves his, evidenced a malaise in which he did not deepen.

“El Mayimbe” spoke about his relationship with his parents, now deceased, in a special program that channel 4 of the State Radio Television Corporation (CERTV) dedicated to him on Saturday on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

I love my family, but they do have to take into account that what God gave to everyone who takes advantage of it and that walk on the right path so that they can take advantage of it. I’m telling you all this because it’s like letting off steam, apart from letting off steam, maybe this will serve to organize some things that are not in their places“He expressed to the cameras of channel 4.

In relation to a pending film about his life, he ruled out any project in that sense that has his approval.

“I am no longer interested, there are other more important things that are on the way, I will announce it at the time,” said the native artist from Loma de Cabrera, Dajabón.

50 years ago his life took a complete turn when meeting the music, but his childhood and adolescence developed like any small-town boy. Before becoming “Niño Mimado” or “Mayimbe”, in his town he was known by other nicknames: Nando, Oreja, “Bocaejarro” and Chimbo.

Before becoming a singer, in his town, Loma de Cabrera, he studied and played volleyball, basketball, baseball or simply went to the river to swim.

“When I didn’t have to bail out the cows, I swam a little or if I didn’t go play baseball, or volleyball because in basketball they broke my fingers a couple of times,” he recalled.

already nine years old began to sing in the central park of Loma de Cabrera because another entertainment alternative was the movies, but for many nights in the town the power went out.

As he entered his teens he said, “I’m going to find a way to be an artist, and I got that into my head.”

A few years later, at the age of 16, he was already participating in ehe famous Festival of the Voice that in 1971 organized by the musician Rafael Solano in Fine Arts and broadcast on channel 4.

In that competition he came in fifth place, but a crowd protested the results shouting “fraud, fraud”.

Times later his years of popularity would come, in which he admits that he lived through “a crazy period of time and with a lot of ignorance”.

On this matter he commented: “If I had had the wisdom that I have now, perhaps I wouldn’t have made the mistakes I did. But since God knows what he does now I understand that perhaps all those kinds of things that happened to me helped me to straighten out my career, my path and my life.

As the years have passed and he has regained control of his life, with a healthy style, without vices, “the most I have enjoyed are the blessings that I receive every day on the streets when I go out.”

In that journey between fame, mistakes, triumphs and failures, Villalona became a “Spoiled child” by the Dominican peoplewhich gave him all the opportunities he wanted, establishing himself against all odds in a mayimbe of Dominican popular music.

At first, the nickname of Mayimbe was not to his liking: “I didn’t like the name Mayimbe, I felt like an Indian, I didn’t like it, but one day, December 24, Johnny Ventura invited me to his house for dinner. and I was lost in finding the house, but he came forward and told me: Mayimbe, it’s here… From then on I accepted the word Mayimbe”.

For when I’m no longer on earth he wants to be remembered “as a chosen one”.

In his musical production between merengues, ballads, boleros and bachatas, according to his own count, “I was lucky enough to hit 205 songs out of 350 that I have recorded, which I cannot stop singing, but there is no time at shows to sing them all” .

There is a merengue that he cannot leave behind in his presentations, “Música Latina”, which “is mine, I gave birth to that, which is music and lyrics by me”.

Other emblematic songs in her voice are “Compañera”, “Delirious love”, “Dominican I am”, “Dance on the street”, “Bed and table”, “I know I lost you”, “La hamaquita”, “Mi pueblo” , “I will be”, “Quixote”, “Jardinera”, “The nut”, “Tobacco and rum” and “Tribute to Tatico Henríquez”.

Among his pending recordings is a special disc dedicated to childhood and another compilation of Dominican music.

“I’m going to compile the themes of my country to make an album especially of Dominican themes,” he advanced in the interview with channel 4.