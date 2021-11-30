Ferrari SF90 Stradale, new details on the crash in Germany – Auto World

In recent days, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale has been involved in a heavy accident in Germany, to be precise on the streets of Hoffenheim. We are not talking about a normal production example of the hybrid supercar of the Maranello house: the exterior of the car covered with a black and white camouflage livery in fact, it testified that it was a prototype of the Prancing Horse sports car being tested, also given the presence of a series of additional test equipment and displays inside the cockpit used to monitor various data flows.

According to what emerged from the first reconstructions, for reasons yet to be ascertained, the driver of the SF90 Stradale initially crashed into a guardrail on the side of the road, and then bump into both side barriers repeatedly and stop the car running in the middle of the roadway, with various damages caused to the bodywork. But now new details are emerging: according to what some local media reported, in fact, it seems that after the accident the small battery that powers the plug-in hybrid powertrain of the supercar from Maranello has caught fire, fortunately without causing harm to people thanks also to the prompt intervention of the firefighters, who despite having to deal with their first case of an electric vehicle fire were able to immediately put out the flames. A warning bell about the safety of lithium-ion batteries, however, goes back on.

Apart from the incident, many have wondered what it was testing of such a different Ferrari, given that the SF90 Stradale has been on the market for a couple of years and no updates are expected in the short term. An answer to this question has not yet been found: it is difficult to think of any kind of restyling, since the crashed prototype it had a body structure identical to that of the current SF90 Stradale. We’ll see if Ferrari has some surprise announcements in the coming weeks.

Image: screenshot video “Einsatz-Report24”