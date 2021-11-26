Fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches and swelling could be the sometimes underestimated indicators of an inflammation of the heart muscle

Although we are aware that health is the most important gift, we are often led to postpone necessary checks. Maybe we even do blood tests once every 2 years! But the mistake we often make is not listening to your body, a perfect machine that always turns on a light when something goes wrong. For example, few people know that these often ignored changes could be a sign of liver cancer.

It is also necessary to pay attention when we have beats above 90 and a heart that goes crazy when we are at rest. Sometimes even symptoms such as fever, breathlessness, muscle aches and swelling could be the sometimes underestimated indicators of an inflammation of the heart muscle.

Underestimating certain conditions, thinking it is a simple influence, exposes us to enormous risks. Having a right and timely diagnosis can save lives. In fact, these symptoms could be the consequence of inflammation of the heart muscle damage generally associated with viral, bacterial or fungal infections, or myocarditis. Initial symptoms may be mild and barely noticeable, but they must be a wake-up call to prevent inflammation from developing severely.

What is myocarditis

The term myocarditis refers to inflammation of the myocardium, which is the part of the heart made up of muscle that pumps blood around the body. This inflammation can be more or less acute.

When the heart becomes infected, the infectious agent could damage the muscle cells in its walls, resulting in damage to the heart muscle. This could lead to heart failure. Based on the involvement of the myocardium and the extent into the pericardium, the type of symptoms can be determined. In some cases it can heal completely and in others become chronic. When the inflammation is severe it could lead to heart failure, arrhythmias and even sudden death.

The worrying circumstance of this inflammation is that in some cases it is asymptomatic, while at other times the symptoms are similar to those of the flu.

If there are symptoms of cardiological interest there may be chest pains, palpitations, fatigue and shortness of breath, fainting, swelling in the lower limbs. Furthermore, these symptoms could also coexist with others of a purely inflammatory type, such as muscle and joint pain, fever and headache.

Since there are no measures to prevent this inflammation, it is very important to promptly treat a fungal or bacterial infection to prevent it from attacking the heart. This is why it is very important not to underestimate your body, listen to it and recognize the first alarm bells. Therefore it is necessary and not advisable to contact your doctor to prepare the in-depth studies and therapies required by the case.

