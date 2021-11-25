Cholesterol is a fat naturally present in our body. Its presence is essential, among other things, for the construction of cells.

The problem arises when it is present in too high levels in our blood. In this case it is dangerous, because it represents one of the main risk factors for heart disease, such as heart attack, angina pectoris and stroke. And the same goes for triglycerides.

Pay attention to what we eat

To find out your cholesterol and triglyceride levels, it is enough to undergo a regular blood test. In general, however, one of the conditions that could be most associated with problems of this type would be overweight and improper nutrition. For this reason it is important to carefully choose which foods to consume every day.

We have already seen that cholesterol and triglycerides would be reduced by consuming this small food rich in beneficial properties.

In addition, among the foods recommended among specialists there is also blue fish. Thanks to the omega 3 content, in fact, it would be a great ally of the heart. In particular, today we will focus on an inexpensive fish because it is often snubbed by people. In fact, most of us at the supermarket always focus on the same 3 most famous types of fish.

It is a mistake because, by doing so, we lose a lot of fish with very precious qualities, as in this case. Here’s what fish we’re talking about.

Few people know but this fish would reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides and cost very little

Blue fish is the most important fish product for fishing in Italy. It is rich in vitamins, minerals and good fats useful for the body. For this reason it should often be present on our table.

One of the most underrated blue fish is the sardine, or sardine. Few people know, but sardine is a true concentrate of precious mineral salts, including phosphorus, magnesium and calcium, as reported by Humanitas Research Hospital. It also contains important vitamins, including A, C and some B vitamins, but that’s not all.

It would help the heart

Sardine contains omega 3 which would protect the heart and blood vessels by controlling cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Despite this, not everyone knows the excellent characteristics of sardines, which are also commercially available at a very low price. In fact, few people know but this fish would reduce bad cholesterol and triglycerides and cost very little.

The secret to cooking sardines with this top recipe

Here is one of the best recipes for cooking sardines. First we will have to wash and clean the sardines, removing the head and, by cutting the belly, the entrails. At this point we will be able to open the sardine in two parts, also eliminating the bone.

Now we can prepare the breading. Pour some breadcrumbs, grated cheese, a little minced garlic and parsley into a container. Now pour a little oil into the dough, and mix to obtain a homogeneous mixture.

At this point we take a baking dish and cover it with parchment paper. Let’s wet it with a drizzle of oil, then arrange the sardines and season them with the breading we have prepared previously. We decorate the last layer, adding pine nuts and grated orange zest. We bake in the oven for 10 minutes at 180 °.