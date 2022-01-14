Few people know the incredible autumn fruit source of magnesium useful against tiredness and bone pain

To follow a varied diet, the best way, and also the safest, is to follow the seasonality of the products. In fact, nature is generous all year round and there are countless autumn foods which, thanks to their characteristics, are a panacea for our health. Yet few know the incredible autumn fruit source of magnesium useful against tiredness and bone pain, which we will shortly illustrate.

Nutrition is the best way to supply the vitamins and proteins essential for the well-being of both physical and mental health. An incorrect diet and an upset lifestyle can cause significant problems for the body. In this regard, it seems incredible but those who are constantly nervous could simply have a deficiency of this mineral, or magnesium.

This is a very precious mineral for our organism, as it acts on nervous and muscular activity, on metabolism, regulates blood pressure. Its deficiency can cause fatigue, nausea, weakness and even depression. In these cases, it is necessary, before resorting to supplements, to include foods rich in magnesium in our diet. In addition to green leafy vegetables, this also includes this incredible fruit, the so-called Nashi.

Autumn also offers tasty and tasty fruits with which to prepare, for example, a fruit salad rich in vitamins and antioxidants that will not make us regret the summer ones. But among the autumn fruits, not everyone knows the Nashi or Asian pear, native to Asia, belonging to the Rosaceae family and to the Pyrus genus. Its season is precisely autumn until late December. This fruit can be considered a distant relative of our pear, it has a very sweet and tasty flavor, but at the same time delicate.

It is rich in minerals such as iron, calcium, zinc, magnesium and potassium. It is also rich in fiber and vitamins, in particular C and E. Thanks to its magnesium content it helps to fight the sense of tiredness and exhaustion. In fact, it is very energetic and is ideal for those who follow a balanced diet. Just think that 100 grams of this fruit contains just 43 calories. Furthermore, its fiber content promotes intestinal transit and is easily digestible. Finally, thanks to its properties, Nashi brings benefits to the cardiovascular system and bones. It is very thirst-quenching and is ideal as a snack or even as an ingredient for the preparation of sweets or jams to combine with cheeses.

