FIFA 22: Leaked players for the TOTS Ligue 1

TOTS Ligue 1 is coming to FIFA 22 Packs soon. Some players nominated in the squad have leaked. Here’s everything we know.

The teams of the season from the different championships follow one another in FUT. After the TOTS Community, the Premier League opened the ball for the major European leagues. The Bundesliga quickly followed with nugget cards like Christopher Nkunku or Jude Bellingham.

The Team of the Season the most awaited by fans should concern the French championship. In recent years, the TOTS Ligue 1 has often been dominated by Paris with several players from the capital club in the team of the season.

Some FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS players have already leaked on social media. Here’s everything we know so far.

TOTS Ligue 1 FIFA 22 – Leaked Players

The official announcement has not yet taken place but the first information has been revealed to us by the leaker DonkTrading. It’s one of the few major leagues not to be voted on by fans, which could explain why some big names in Ligue 1 don’t seem to have made the cut.

Here is a part of FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS players that has been leaked:

Gianluigi Donnarumma –PSG

–PSG Nuno Mendes –PSG

–PSG William Saliba –OM

–OM Jonathan Clauss – RC Lens

– RC Lens Seko Fofana – RC Lens

– RC Lens Aurelien Tchouameni –AS Monaco

–AS Monaco Dimitri Payet –OM

–OM Martin Terrier – Rennais Stadium

– Rennais Stadium Wissam Ben Yedder –AS Monaco

–AS Monaco Kylian Mbappe –PSG

The TOTS teams for the leagues feature 15 players this year, so there are still four to be revealed. DonkTrading added to his tweet that he expects to see Neymar Jr and Lionel Messi of Paris Saint Germain.

The two stars did not have the best season of their careers so we will have to wait to see if this information is true.

📕 League 1 TOTS – Donnarumma 🇮🇹

– Clauss 🇫🇷

– Marquinhos 🇧🇷

– Saliba 🇫🇷

– Mendes 🇵🇹

– Fofana 🇨🇮

– Tchouameni 🇫🇷

– Payet 🇫🇷

– Burrow 🇫🇷

– Mbappe 🇫🇷

– Ben Yedder 🇫🇷 No Neymar 🇧🇷 & Messi 🇦🇷 in the actual leagues TOTS XI. I still expect both to make it anyway for packs. — Donk 🍊 (@DonkTrading) May 16, 2022

FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS – Date

FIFA 22 Ligue 1 TOTS will be announced on Friday, May 27, 2022 , the same day the team releases in FUT packs. It will be effective for a full week, before being replaced by Serie A.

In addition to the initial squad, fans can expect a host of additional content in Objectives and DCEs to complete.

And then, if you miss a player who would have been perfect for your team, don’t worry, he could reappear in the TOTS Ultimate on June 10th.