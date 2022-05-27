FIFA 22: Mbappé, Messi, Payet, Neymar… Discover the cards of the best players in Ligue 1 Uber Eats!

This weekend, football is in full swing. The various championships have come to an end and the high point of this 2021/2022 season begins tomorrow evening with the Champions League final at the Stade de France. As Real Madrid and Liverpool players prepare for a top-flight duel, FIFA 22 pays tribute to the players who made their mark in Ligue 1 Uber Eats this season!

Buy FIFA 22 on PS5 from Amazon

Summary Ligue 1 Uber Eats has elected its best players on FUT

A huge attacking trio thanks to PSG, OM are not left out

Ligue 1 Uber Eats has elected its best players on FUT

This year again, the new version of the game Fifa carries on a tradition for its Ultimate Team mode. Since April 29, Electronic Arts has kicked off the “Team of the Season” campaign which rewards, until June 12, a wide selection of teams made up of the best players from the different championships. Now that the other major European championships such as the Premier League, the Bundesliga, La Liga have already had their typical team of the season, Ligue 1 Uber Eats is in the spotlight tonight with no less than fifteen players selected to be part of the “Team of the Season”.

Like the summer transfer window which is being prepared in the shadows and which will begin in the course of June, transfers to the Ultimate Team mode are likely to be agitated in all directions because the fifteen players who appear there are going to tear up, in particular because such a card with their effigy is synonymous with improved statistics and ratings. Enough to make your FUT team even more efficient and able to beat any opponent online! Here are the players voted best players in Ligue 1 Uber Eats this season!

A huge attacking trio thanks to PSG, OM are not left out

The big star of this Ligue 1 Uber Eats selection, it is Kylian Mbappé who offers himself a card with dizzying statistics : a world-class attacker who will allow you to break through all defenses, even the best organized ones. Messi and Neymar Jr., his two Paris Saint-Germain teammates follow him very closely with extraordinary stats. In total, these are five capital players who have been retained (Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes also join the list). Dolphin of the PSG this season, OM are also rewarded on FIFA 22 with three players selected (Payet, Guendouzi, Saliba). The supporters of the various clubs in France will perhaps have the opportunity to get their hands on one of their favorite players since seven other players from RC Lens, OL, AS Monaco, Nantes and Rennes are included!

There are many ways to get them! The easiest way, for example, will be to scrutinize the Transfer Market which should quickly swarm with the sparkling cards featured above. On the contrary, if you’re feeling lucky, you can still try to get them through the player packs available in FUT through Squad Building Challenges and Objectives in FIFA 22 Ultimate Team.

Buy FIFA 22 on PS5 from Amazon