FIFA 23 will be the last: the video game will be renamed EA Sports FC

Electronic Arts decided to put The end to relationship with FIFA. After months of talking about a possible name change, the hhistoric franchise de futbol will leave soccer’s governing body after nearly 30 years. The title will continue to developNevertheless, it will happen a be called EA Sports FC.

The latest title launched by this Union will be the FIFA 23 (since the contract between both parties ends in December of this year), which will come out at some point in 2022 and will give way to its ‘brother’ EA Sports FC.

Although EA has not elaborated on the issue with FIFA, it has made it clear that will keep the licenses of teams, players and leagues, an aspect that leads more than one gamer to prefer this simulator over eFootball.

FIFA 23 will be the biggest of all

On the other hand, the American developer announced that, to close with a flourish, FIFA 23 will be the biggest of allsince it will have modes like the World Cup Qatar 2022and will increase the Catalogue from teams, suspenders, competencies Y football players.

“For almost 30 years We have been building the greater community from soccer in the world, with hundreds of millions of players, thousands of sports partners and hundreds of leagues, federations and teams. ANDA SportsFC will be the club for each of them and for the amateurs to football of all the worldEA CEO Andrew Wilson commented.

Between the attractive what will keep EA Sports FC will be on UltimateTeamThe mode Race as well as soccer return. As to competencies will continue to offer the licenses of the most important leagues and tournaments in the world as The leaguePremier League, Serie A, Champions league etc

