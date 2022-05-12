Games

FIFA: EA Sports announces the end of the successful soccer video game

FIFA 22 cover

image source, EA Sports

The video game giant Electronic Arts announced that it will stop producing the popular soccer game FIFA which he has released every year since 1993.

Has been one of the most profitable brands in history of console and PC games.

But the cost of the license, of more than US$1,000 million per World Cup cycle, has been one of the reasons why he made the decision to leave the partnership with FIFA.

