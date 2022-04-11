Fifth aircraft linked to drug trafficking lands in San Andrés Petén, according to the Guatemalan Army – Prensa Libre

Preliminary information from the Guatemalan Army is that a small plane, without specifying origin and license plate, flew in the national sky and landed in the community of Santa Amelia in the municipality of San Andrés Petén, Petén.

The radars of the Guatemalan Air Force (FAG) detected the presence of an aircraft in the Guatemalan sky on the night of April 9 in the territory of the northern department of Petén.

According to the data they have provided so far, the ship could be related to drug trafficking, but so far they have not disclosed whether they found drugs or people inside it.

The Army revealed that this is the fifth aircraft located on clandestine runways in that department so far in 2022. Anti-narcotics elements of the National Civil Police and the Public Ministry have traveled to that place to process the scene and provide more details. about.

Official figures from the Guatemalan government reveal that between January 1 and April 6, 2022, they have seized Q827 million 299 thousand 760.51 from drug traffickers.

The seizures correspond to drugs, vehicles, weapons and cash, according to a report by the National Civil Police.

The PNC report details that so far this year they have eradicated 740 thousand 997 marijuana plants, which is equivalent to Q277 million 873 thousand 875 and eliminated 8 million 667 thousand 350 poppy plants, which suppose Q216 million 683 thousand 750.

units of the #ArmyGT located aircraft that landed in Santa Amelia community, San Andrés, #Peten.

Search operations continue. ➡️Information #Developing. pic.twitter.com/81UmcmU37q – Guatemalan Army (@Ejercito_GT) April 10, 2022

Of the five aircraft that they have found in 2022 they have not apprehended any person, but yes, in other operations, they have arrested 438 people. 14 of them had a valid extradition order to the United States for drug trafficking.