file reveals how he would have participated in acts of corruption

According to the file made public this week by the Southern District Court of Florida, the evidence presented by the authorities would show that Valladares-Urruela would have been run by a company operating in Guatemala and to which they refer in the process as “Company A”, so that as a manager it could obtain money in cash and then “it would be used in a series of transactions for the benefit of said company.”

Acisclo Valladares Urruela former Minister of Economy and former director of corporate affairs of Comunicaciones Celulares SA, accepted guilt on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, of participating in illicit monetary transactions before the Court of the Southern District of Florida, United States where the Prosecutor of the same district pointed him out on August 5, 2020 of conspiracy for money laundering, which would have been used to pay bribes to officials in Guatemala .

“The defendant agreed with others to participate in a series of transactions that benefited Company A and that involved both Guatemalan and U.S. financial institutions,” the court documents read. Florida Southern District Court.

The authorities add that the transactions that were executed “involved money that the defendant knew or should have known was coming from illicit activity” which “would prove, among other things, that there is a crime against a foreign nation, in this case Guatemala. Involving bribery of a public official.”

The original accusation that prosecutors made against the former minister Valladares-Urruela detailed that he would have helped wash near US$10 million (Q77 million), presumably from profits from drug trafficking and other illicit origins. However, the agreement only refers to a transaction in 2017 to entities in the US for approximately US$350 thousand.

A drug trafficker, another Guatemalan politician and a bank employee would have participated in the scheme, according to US justice, which does not list names in the documents.

In the agreement signed between the Prosecutor’s Office and Valladares, it is determined that “the testimony of the co-conspirator and the evidence collected are sufficient to prove the guilt of the accused.”

The case

According to the document, the acts of conspiracy would have occurred between 2014 and 2018, when Valladares Urruela served as director of the aforementioned company. In relation to these events, in 2019 the Public Ministry (MP) in Guatemala proposed withdrawing his immunity when he was Minister of Economy, arguing alleged manipulation of the votes in the Guatemalan Congress to favor the approval of the Telecommunications Control Law Mobile in 2014.

According to documents included in the file, the investigation carried out by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) affirms that the laundering scheme would have consisted of “mirror transactions”, which allowed making bank deposits in Guatemala, originating from illicit money, and making transfers to entities in the United States without apparently leaving a trace.

“During this scheme, around December 2017, defendant transferred or caused to be transferred to entities in the US approximately $350,000,” the documents from the Florida Southern District Court state.

It also adds that Valladares Urruela was “personally responsible for participating in illicit monetary transactions of at least US$140,000.”

The former minister, according to the agreement signed in court, accepted that US$140,000 be confiscated as part of the acceptance of the charges.

The origin of the case was revealed in May 2019, when the Public ministry (MP) and the extinct International Commission against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) requested the removal of immunity from seven deputies of the Congress of the republic and of Acisclo Valladares Urruelawho at that time served as Economy Minister of the government of Jimmy Morales.

The investigation of the MP indicated at that time that at least 62 deputies would have been involved in the payment of bribes to favor the approval of the Mobile Telecommunications Control Law.

However, only a request was made to withdraw the immunity of the deputies: Estuardo Galdámez, Juan José Porras, Haroldo Quej, Boris España, Gustavo Arnoldo Medrano, Mirma Figueroa de Coro and Marco Antonio Orozco, all members of the Patriot Party (PP).

At that time, the authorities indicated that they collected evidence such as testimonies, chats, emails and photographs in which the deputies conditioned their vote and charged for the approval of laws, such as the one mentioned.

possible sentence

The documentation published by the Court of the Southern District of Florida indicates that after Valladares Urruela’s statement, in which he accepted the accusations, the United States Parole Office is expected to prepare a report regarding the sentence that will be passed. would dictate

According to the Court file, for the crime in question there is “a maximum of 10 years in prison, followed by a period of supervised release of up to five years, and a possible fine of up to US$500,000, or double the amount of property derived from the crime, involved in the transactions, whichever is greater”. In addition, the Prosecutor’s Office could recommend to the US Department of Justice that the accused not be deported to Guatemala at the end of a possible sentence, in order to safeguard his life.

Free Press requested a position from the press department of Comunicaciones Celulares SA bought in 2021 by the transnational Millicom. “We are aware that Mr. Valladares pleaded guilty in the United States to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Mr. Valladares is a former employee of Tigo Guatemala who left the company to take up a position in the Guatemalan government several years before Millicom acquired his business partner’s interest in the Tigo Guatemala joint venture. Millicom acquired the remaining shares in Tigo Guatemala in November 2021. Millicom is committed to upholding the highest standards of business ethics in its operations and fully complying with all applicable laws and regulations in each market where the company operates. We will fully investigate the circumstances surrounding Mr. Valladares’ guilty plea and take all appropriate action,” the company stated.

For their part, Valladares Urruela’s lawyers in Guatemala sent a communication in this regard to Free Press, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, where Valladares expresses: “his trust in the justice system of the United States of America and ponders his refined respect for the presumption of innocence and for the preservation of individual guarantees.” They also provided a photograph of Valladares Urruela (included in this note) together with one of his lawyers in the US, Barbara Llanes.

*With information from Julie Lopez