Film Festival in Zamora: all the films you can see these days

Multiplexes Zamora is part of the 346 cinemas (3,030 screens) that will be added from this Tuesday, October 4 to next Thursday, October 6, to the XIX edition of the Film Festival, a joint initiative of distributors, exhibitors and authorities of the sector that offers tickets to a reduced price of 3.50 euros, except for the revival of Avatar (4.50 euros for admission and one euro for 3D glasses).

these are the movies that can be seen in these four days within this promotional activity that was born in 2009 with the aim of encouraging the public to return to movie theaters.

‘Avatar’

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-SUNDAY-TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: 17:15-19:30 HOURS

THURSDAY: 7:30 PM

Year 2154. Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), an ex-marine condemned to live in a wheelchair, remains, despite this, a true warrior. Precisely for this reason he has been appointed to go to Pandora, where some companies are extracting a strange mineral that could solve the Earth’s energy crisis. To counteract the toxicity of Pandora’s atmosphere, the Avatar program has been created, whereby humans keep their consciousness attached to an avatar: a remotely controlled biological body that can survive in deadly air. Those bodies have been created with human DNA, mixed with DNA from Pandora’s natives, the Na’vi. Turned into an avatar, Jake can walk again. His mission is to infiltrate the Na’vi, who have become the biggest obstacle to extracting the ore. But when Neytiri, a beautiful Na’vi (Zoe Saldana), saves Jake’s life, everything changes: Jake, after passing certain tests, is admitted into his clan. Meanwhile, the men await the results of Jake’s mission.

‘Model 77’

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-WEDNESDAY: 8:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY-THURSDAY: 8:00 p.m.

Alberto Rodríguez’s film that opened the last San Sebastián Film Festival is a prison thriller with all the tension that the director of “The Man with a Thousand Faces” or “The Minimum Island” has accustomed viewers to, added to a reflective look at the country’s recent past.

Based on real events, Miguel Herrán and Javier Gutiérrez play two prisoners held in the Modelo prison in Barcelona in 1977 who join a group that is organizing to demand an amnesty and that will shake the prison system.

‘smile’

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-WEDNESDAY: 17:30-20:15-22:45 HOURS

SUNDAY-TUESDAY-THURSDAY: 17:30-20:15 HOURS

After witnessing a strange and traumatic incident with a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) begins to experience terrifying events that she cannot explain. As overwhelming fear begins to affect every aspect of her life, Rose will be forced to confront her troubled past in order to survive and escape her terrifying new reality.

‘The wild girl’

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-WEDNESDAY: 8:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY-THURSDAY: 8:00 p.m.

From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery. Wild Girl tells the story of Kya, an abandoned girl who was raised to adulthood in the dangerous swamps of North Carolina. For years, rumors of “Swamp Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the cunning and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn in by two young men from the city, Kya opens up to a surprising new world; but when one of them is found dead, the community immediately points to her as her main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict on what really happened grows ever more confused, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lie in the swamp.

‘Tadeo Jones 3’

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-SUNDAY-TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: 5:30 PM

The third film in the famous adventure saga by Enrique Gato, released last August, is one of the highest grossing films of the year.

This time, the most famous archaeologist in Spanish animation is in Mexico when he destroys a sarcophagus and unleashes a dangerous spell that forces him to flee to Chicago, Paris and Egypt, to find a way to end the curse.

‘Journey to paradise’

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-WEDNESDAY: 10:45 PM

Two of Hollywood’s most beloved stars, Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts, meet again on the big screen in this romantic comedy directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia! Time and Time Again”) in which they play an estranged couple. that he must join forces to prevent his daughter from making the same mistake as them.

‘Do not worry dear’

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-WEDNESDAY: 8:00 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

SUNDAY-TUESDAY: 8:00 p.m.

THURSDAY AT 5:30 PM

It was the controversial film of the last Venice Festival, due to the supposedly complicated relationships between its actors, Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Set in the 1950s, the second film directed by actress Olivia Wilde is a film about power and the abuse of power in which Pugh plays Alice, a perfect housewife who only lives for and for her husband, Jack (Harry Styles), who works for Frank (Chirs Pine), the leader of a company that looks more like a cult.

‘The World Seekers’

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-SUNDAY-TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: 5:30 PM

Passepartout, a naive but lively monkey, has always dreamed of going on an adventure. Opportunity comes in the form of Phileas Frog, an explorer as well as a con man, and a multi-million dollar gamble: setting a new record for a world tour. From burning deserts to mysterious jungles, from intrepid princesses to volcano-loving lobsters, Passepartout will discover how amazing, wonderful and crazy the world is.

‘The father life’

FRIDAY-SATURDAY-SUNDAY-TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: 5:30 PM

Mikel Inchausti is the fashionable chef in Bilbao. Young, stylish and refined like his restaurant, Ataria, his innovative and avant-garde cuisine has made him a strong candidate for a third Michelin star. A dream that has quickly turned into a true hell: the daily stress of achieving gastronomic glory has reduced his entire life to a single obsession. Mikel has no life, he has no friends, he has no girlfriend. He just has a job.

As if that were not enough, the traumas of his childhood threaten to return when his father, Juan, reappears in his life by surprise. After years in unknown whereabouts, Juan has returned disturbed by the strange Korsakoff syndrome, a brain disorder that has him convinced that the world continues where he left it before disappearing from the map. That is to say, in 1990: when he was a happy, vital and sarcastic young man in his thirties, owner of the best steak house in the city. When a steak was a steak, the estuary was the estuary, and Bilbao was Bilbao, and not a park of design and ‘gastronomic experiences’, crowned by that pile of tuna cans that people call a museum.

Juan’s unexpected landing in Mikel’s life turns all of the cook’s plans upside down.

‘The crooked lines of God’

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6: 7:30 PM

Oriol Paulo’s adaptation of the popular novel by Torcuato Luca de Tena hits theaters on the last day of the Film Festival, Thursday, October 6.

Bárbara Lennie gets into the skin of Alice Gould, a woman who enters a psychiatric hospital simulating paranoia to investigate the death of an inmate and ends up seeing her own sanity compromised.