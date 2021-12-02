Film tonight on TV not to be missed on Thursday 2 December

Here is an overview of the films that will air tonight on TV on Sky channels. All Première and first pass Libraries are also available on Sky On Demand and Sky Go.

Drama film to see on TV tonight



Stay home, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno

Dark comedy set during the pandemic. Four young people in a house will be overwhelmed by a series of nefarious events.

Motherless Brooklyn, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Suspense

Edward Norton protagonist and director of a crime noir set in Brooklyn. A detective with Tourette’s syndrome investigates the killing of his mentor.

Miss Julie, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Romance

Jessica Chastain and Colin Farrell in an 1890s Northern Ireland drama.

12 Years a Slave, 9:00 pm on Sky Cinema Drama

Oscar-winning film that tells the story of Solomon Northup, a black violinist born free and then sold as a slave.

Moonlight mile – Want to start again, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 2

Jake Gyllenhaal, Dustin Hoffman and Susan Sarandon in a family drama.

This must be the place, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due +24

Sean Penn in a film by Paolo Sorrentino. A former rock star searches for the man who humiliated his father in a death camp.

Survivors, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 1 +24

Margot Robbie and Chris Pine in a dramatic film. Two men and a girl discover they are the only survivors of a nuclear cataclysm.

Comedy movie to see on tv tonight

Waiting for the king, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due

Tom Hanks is an American trying to sell a futuristic teleconferencing system to the Saudi government.

Christmas for rent, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Collection

Comedy with Ben Affleck and James Gandolfini. Back in his childhood home, a manager rents the family who live there.

Olè, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Comedy

Massimo Boldi and Vincenzo Salemme in a comedy by Carlo Vanzina. Two teachers accompanying classes in Spain will be rivals in love.

4-legged Christmas, 9.15 pm on Premium Cinema 3

Massimo Boldi and Maurizio Mattioli in a comedy. Two friends open a dog hotel.

Action movie to see on tv tonight



Non Stop, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Action

Liam Neeson and Juliane Moore in an action. Passengers on an airplane are threatened, a man has to save the day.

Power Attack 2, 9.15pm on Premium Cinema 1

Second chapter of the action saga with Gerard Butler and Morgan Freeman. A group of terrorists plans a massacre in London.

Adventure movie to see on tv tonight



Balto and Togo – The legend, 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family

Adventure inspired by a true story. In Alaska, a man and two dogs set out in search of diphtheria serum.

Thriller movies to see on TV tonight



An imperfect murder – An imperfect murder, 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno +24

Alec Baldwin and Sienna Miller in a thriller. A successful actress kills her abusive boyfriend in self-defense and hides his body.

Free-to-air programs



A professor, at 21:25 on Rai 1

Alessandro Gassmann protagonist of a new Rai series. The life of a philosophy professor between teaching and private.

Those who … 21:20 on Rai 2

Luca Bizzarri, Paolo Kessisoglu and Mia Ceran in a program that mixes current affairs, comedy and sport.

Tonya, at 21:20 on Rai 3

Margot Robbie in the biopic about Tonya Harding, controversial figure skater at the center of a scandal.

Obverse and reverse, 21:20 hours on Rete 4

New episode of the in-depth program conducted by Paolo Del Debbio, which deals with the current affairs of our country.

Zelig, 9.20 pm on Canale 5

The variety in which some comedians perform is back with the return of Claudio Bisio and Vanessa Incontrada to conducting.

The War – Planet of the Apes, 9.20 pm on Italia 1

Ninth overall film of the well-known saga. Caesar and his monkeys face a deadly conflict.

Piazzapulita, 9.15 pm on La 7

New appointment with the political and social in-depth program run by Corrado Formigli.

The treasure of the Amazon, 9.30 pm on TV8

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Sean William Scott in an action comedy. An adventurer must find the son of a billionaire.

The farmer seeks a wife, 9:25 pm on Nove

New edition of the reality show in which some farmers will have to choose some women to live with on a farm.

Disappeared into thin air – The Elena Ceste case, at 21:25 on Nove

In January 2014, a girl disappears into thin air and the case keeps the whole country on its toes.