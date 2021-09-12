Films and Programs of Today Sunday 12 September 2021

TV previews

Film Tonight on TV: Pokémon: Martin Eden, Like a Hurricane, Bodies of Crime, Mystery at Crooked House, Witness, The Imitation Game. Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV: On the Roof of the World, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans, Seriously, Atlantis – Stories of men and worlds: The Afghan syndrome.

Film Tonight on TV Today Sunday 12 September 2021. Among those on the air today in the early evening on TV channels in clear: Martin Eden, Like a hurricane, Bodies of crime, Mystery at Crooked House, Witness – The witness, The Imitation Game, The Three Musketeers, We Were Soldiers – Until the Last Man, Ricky and Barabbas, Masterminds – The geniuses of the scam.

All the Movies on TV tonight:

Martin Eden , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai 3 : drama film of 2019 by Pietro Marcello, with Luca Marinelli, Jessica Cressy, Vincenzo Nemolato, Marco Leonardi, Carlo Cecchi, Denise Sardisco, Carmen Pommella, Autilia Ranieri, Lana Vlady, Chiara Francini, Aniello Arena, Rinat Khismatouline and Pietro Ragusa.

, the film on the air : drama film of 2019 by Pietro Marcello, with Luca Marinelli, Jessica Cressy, Vincenzo Nemolato, Marco Leonardi, Carlo Cecchi, Denise Sardisco, Carmen Pommella, Autilia Ranieri, Lana Vlady, Chiara Francini, Aniello Arena, Rinat Khismatouline and Pietro Ragusa. Like a hurricane , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rete 4 : 2008 sentimental, drama film by George C. Wolfe, starring Diane Lane, Richard Gere, James Franco, Scott Glenn, Christopher Meloni, Viola Davis, Mae Whitman, Pablo Schreiber and Charlie Tahan.

, the film on the air : 2008 sentimental, drama film by George C. Wolfe, starring Diane Lane, Richard Gere, James Franco, Scott Glenn, Christopher Meloni, Viola Davis, Mae Whitman, Pablo Schreiber and Charlie Tahan. Criminal bodies , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.25 on Nove : Paul Feig’s 2013 action comedy movie, starring Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy, Kaitlin Olson, Taran Killam, Thomas F. Wilson, Michael Rapaport, Demian Bichir, Tony Hale, Raw Leiba, Steve Bannos, Andy Buckley, Michael McDonald, Nathan Corddry and Jamie Denbo.

, the film on the air : Paul Feig’s 2013 action comedy movie, starring Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy, Kaitlin Olson, Taran Killam, Thomas F. Wilson, Michael Rapaport, Demian Bichir, Tony Hale, Raw Leiba, Steve Bannos, Andy Buckley, Michael McDonald, Nathan Corddry and Jamie Denbo. Mystery at Crooked House , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.20 on Rai4 : 2017 crime drama film by Gilles Paquet-Brenner, starring Glenn Close, Christina Hendricks, Gillian Anderson, Terence Stamp, Max Irons, Amanda Abbington, Julian Sands, Roger Ashton-Griffiths and Christian McKay.

, the film on the air : 2017 crime drama film by Gilles Paquet-Brenner, starring Glenn Close, Christina Hendricks, Gillian Anderson, Terence Stamp, Max Irons, Amanda Abbington, Julian Sands, Roger Ashton-Griffiths and Christian McKay. The Three Musketeers , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Movie : Paul WS Anderson’s 2011 action, adventure, historical film, starring Logan Lerman, Matthew Macfadyen, Ray Stevenson, Luke Evans, Milla Jovovich, Orlando Bloom, Christoph Waltz, Mads Mikkelsen, Juno Temple, James Corden, Gabriella Wilde, Freddie Foxx and Til Schweiger.

, the film on the air : Paul WS Anderson’s 2011 action, adventure, historical film, starring Logan Lerman, Matthew Macfadyen, Ray Stevenson, Luke Evans, Milla Jovovich, Orlando Bloom, Christoph Waltz, Mads Mikkelsen, Juno Temple, James Corden, Gabriella Wilde, Freddie Foxx and Til Schweiger. We Were Soldiers – To the last man , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Iris : Randall Wallace’s 2002 war drama, starring Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe, Greg Kinnear, Sam Elliott, Chris Klein, Barry Pepper, Keri Russell, Blake Heron, Ryan Hurst, Brian Tee, Marc Blucas, Josh Daugherty, Edwin Morrow and Robert Bagnell.

, the film on the air : Randall Wallace’s 2002 war drama, starring Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe, Greg Kinnear, Sam Elliott, Chris Klein, Barry Pepper, Keri Russell, Blake Heron, Ryan Hurst, Brian Tee, Marc Blucas, Josh Daugherty, Edwin Morrow and Robert Bagnell. When love comes to town , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on La5 : David Winning’s 2014 comedy, sentimental film, starring Lauren Holly, Cameron Bancroft, Iris Quinn, Lucie Guest, Kendra Anderson, Cameron Grierson, Toby Hargrave, and Angela Moore.

, the film on the air : David Winning’s 2014 comedy, sentimental film, starring Lauren Holly, Cameron Bancroft, Iris Quinn, Lucie Guest, Kendra Anderson, Cameron Grierson, Toby Hargrave, and Angela Moore. Witness – The witness , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9.10pm on Paramount : Drama, 1985 thriller by Peter Weir, starring Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Lukas Haas, Josef Sommer, Jan Rubes, Alexander Godunov, Danny Glover, Brent Jennings, John Garson, Patti LuPone, Viggo Mortensen, Frederick Rolf, Angus MacInnes and Beverly May.

, the film on the air : Drama, 1985 thriller by Peter Weir, starring Harrison Ford, Kelly McGillis, Lukas Haas, Josef Sommer, Jan Rubes, Alexander Godunov, Danny Glover, Brent Jennings, John Garson, Patti LuPone, Viggo Mortensen, Frederick Rolf, Angus MacInnes and Beverly May. The hyena , the film aired tonight on TV at 9.15 pm on Cielo: Joe D’Amato’s 1997 crime film, starring David D’Ingeo, Cinzia Roccaforte and Anna Maria Petrova.

, the film aired tonight on TV at 9.15 pm on Cielo: Joe D’Amato’s 1997 crime film, starring David D’Ingeo, Cinzia Roccaforte and Anna Maria Petrova. The Imitation Game , the film on the air tonight on tv at 21.10 on Rai Storia : Morten Tyldum’s 2014 biopic, drama, thriller, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Mark Strong, Rory Kinnear, Tuppence Middleton, Allen Leech, Steven Waddington, Tom Goodman-Hill, Matthew Beard and James Northcote.

, the film on the air : Morten Tyldum’s 2014 biopic, drama, thriller, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Keira Knightley, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Mark Strong, Rory Kinnear, Tuppence Middleton, Allen Leech, Steven Waddington, Tom Goodman-Hill, Matthew Beard and James Northcote. Ricky and Barabbas , the film on the air tonight on tv at 9 pm on Cine34 : 1992 comedy film by Christian De Sica, with Renato Pozzetto, Christian De Sica, Franco Fabrizi, Francesca Reggiani, Bruno Corazzari, Sylva Koscina, Marisa Merlini and Stefania Calandra.

, the film on the air : 1992 comedy film by Christian De Sica, with Renato Pozzetto, Christian De Sica, Franco Fabrizi, Francesca Reggiani, Bruno Corazzari, Sylva Koscina, Marisa Merlini and Stefania Calandra. Masterminds – The con genes, the film on the air tonight on tv at 9pm on 8pm: 2016 comedy film by Jared Hess, starring Zach Galifianakis, Kristen Wiig, Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, Ken Marino, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Leslie Jones and Devin Ratray.

Programs, Fiction and Series Tonight on TV

Among the main programs Tonight on TV we report: