Films to watch tonight on HBO Ecuador

The advance of the technology of the new millennium, added to the coronavirus pandemic that hit the international level, led citizens to seek new ways to enjoy cinema from the comfort of home.

As a result, various streaming platforms have been born, as is the case with HBOwhich has managed to take advantage of its extensive catalog of productions and has positioned itself in the taste of users.

From that catalog stand out these 10 movieswhich have gained fame and become the topic of conversation in recent days.

Here is the list of the most viewed HBO Ecuador:

one. live at night

Set in Boston during the 1920s, at the time of prohibition, it revolves around a man who enters the world of organized crime.

two. Ink heart

Mortimer “Mo” Folchart and his 12-year-old daughter, Meggie, share a passion for books. They also share a gift, they can make the characters of the books they are reading appear in real life; if they read them aloud. But a danger lurks: for every fantasy character that reaches the real world, a real person disappears into the fantasy world. On one of his visits to an old bookstore, Mo hears voices he hasn’t heard in years and when she recognizes which book they’re from, she feels a shiver run down her spine.

3. The sex addicts

In a working-class neighborhood in Baltimore lives Sylvia Stickles, a moody and repressed middle-aged woman. Although her husband still has sexual desires, Sylvia is not interested in her sex in the least, as she has a lot of work: she runs the family grocery store and prepares balanced meals for her exhibitionist daughter Caprice de she. After disturbing the public order by going nude on several occasions, Caprice and her massive breast surgery have been confined to the apartment above the garage of the Stickles’ home.

Four. Terror in Antarctica

At a science base in Antarctica, in the most isolated and inhospitable place on the planet, Agent Carrie Stetko, the only law enforcement officer on site, handles security. During the last 2 years her work has been marked by tedium but just now, when she is about to finally return home, a pilot discovers a corpse in the middle of the snow and everything indicates that it is a murder. With all personnel about to evacuate the base in the face of a massive storm, the culprit is just hours away from escaping. Time is running out for Agent Stetko.

5. the face of terror

A couple of astronauts return from a space trip where something strange has happened. Spencer Armacost and Alex Streck were on a space mission when, during a ship exit, they lose contact with the control base for a few minutes. Then everything goes back to normal and they return to Earth. But, after the return, many strange things begin to happen in the lives of the astronauts.

6. Murder.. 1-2-3

A couple of teenagers -Richard (Ryan Gosling), the most popular in class and the shy Justin (Michael Pitt)-, both from good families and with a cold and sinister mind, try to achieve the perfect crime. To prove it, they murder a woman with the sole purpose of demonstrating that they are intelligent enough to get away with any situation. Detective Cassie Mayweather (Sandra Bullock, also the film’s executive producer) and her partner Sam (Ben Chaplin) will be in charge of investigating the case.

7. Men in Black 3

The film begins with the escape of a strange and powerful alien named Boris the animal. He is the last survivor of the Boglodyte alien race, which survives by attacking, seizing and occupying other inhabited planets. Boris is an assassin, who was captured by Agent K and imprisoned in a secret prison on the Moon. K was also able to deploy a defense system (referred to as “Ark Net”) and prevent a Boglodyte invasion, thus achieving his extinction. However, Boris manages to bypass security and destroy much of the jail, to escape and take revenge on K.

8. Those who wish my death

A teenage witness to a murder is pursued by twin killers through the wilds of Montana. Though he enlists a survival expert to keep the henchmen from hunting him down, a nearby fire soon threatens to take the lives of everyone involved.

9. Misha and the wolves. The great lie

A woman’s Holocaust memoir sweeps the world, but the fallout from her editor-turned-sleuth reveals the audacious hoax created to hide a darker truth.

10. Charlie’s Angels

Charlie’s Angels have always provided security and investigative services to private clients and now the Townsend Agency has expanded internationally with the smartest, bravest and best-trained women from across the globe – several teams of angels led by just as many. Bosleys doing the toughest jobs around the world. When a young systems engineer draws attention to dangerous technology, angels are called into action, risking their lives to protect us all.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

HBO in the streaming war

HBO is a subscription television network that emerged in the United States. also known as Home Box Office, which is owned by WarnerMedia, through which movies and series can be found.

Between the most prominent titles of own production are The Sopranos, TheWire, Six Feet Under, Band of Brothers, ThePacific, Sex and the City, TrueBlood, Curb your enthusiasm Y game of Thrones.

It also has partial rights to films that have been produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, as well as some by The Walt Disney Company and Universal Studios.

In Latin America you can also enjoy other channels such as HBO 2, HBO+, HBO Family, HBO Xtreme and Cinemax, among others.

HBO It was the first cable and satellite channel created as a television for non-terrestrial transmission, it was in 1965 when cable pioneer Charles Francis Dolan won the franchise to build a cable system in Lower Manhattan.

Instead of hanging the cable on telephone poles, it was decided to put the cable under the streets of manhattansince the signal may be blocked by large buildings and skyscrapers in the city.

In December 2010, the channel had 28.6 million subscribers in the United States, becoming the most important cable television network in that country. Then it began its expansion to other countries, including: Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Uruguay, Venezuela, among others, for a total of 150 nations.

KEEP READING:

More news

More about HBO

More about streaming