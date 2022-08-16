Filtered the character of Emilia Clarke in the Marvel Universe

MADRID, 16 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Emilia Clarke is one of the big names joining the cast led by Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelson What Nick Fury and Talos the Skrullrespectively, in the series of Secret Invasion. And although there is still no release date for the series of Disney+ that will arrive in spring 2023the character that the actress will play in the Marvel Universe has already been leaked.

Known primarily for her role as Daenerys Targaryen in Game of ThronesClarke was already seen a few months ago on the set of filming, in London, next to Cobie Smulders Maria Hill. And since then, fans have long speculated on the possible identity that the actress will assumewithin this new fiction that will be part of Phase 5 of the MCU.

In fact, the latest rumors suggested that he might take on the role of Abigail Brandthe commander of the non-governmental organization known as SWORDan agency similar to S.H.I.E.L.D.whose purpose is to dealing with alien threats, the character that Clarke will finally play in the Marvel series has already been revealed. However, he has been the journalist Daniel Richmanwho has revealed, through his Patreon account, who Clarke will play in Secret Invasion.

It is nothing more and nothing less than G’iah. A Skrull who, in the comics, besides being an undercover agent of this alien racethanks to his ability as shapeshifterinfiltrated with his partner, Klrr on Earth taking human form where raised their three daughters. And although they appeared to be a normal family, in reality, they acted as Spies from the powerful Skrull empire within Stark Industries as part of an intricate plan to perpetrate the arrival of a second invasion.





However, when the time came, he changed sides after seeing first-hand, as his species was capable of committing authentic atrocities to achieve its objectives. It is for this very reason that, even initially being a villain, it is possible to speculate on the possibility that as happened with Talos in Captain Marvelhe ends up running on the side of the good guys along with Nick Fury and play a decisive role in stopping your kind’s plans to conquer Earth.

In addition to those already mentioned L. Jackson, Mendelson, Smulders, and Clarke, Secret Invasionwill consist of six episodes where they will also be Don Cheadle as James Rhodes Martin Freeman as Everett Ross and Dermot Mulroney as President Ritson of the United States. And next to them, Olivia ColemanKingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald, Killian Scott and Irina Kara in undisclosed roles.