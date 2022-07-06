finally discover the name of his son!

Amel Bent is filled with happiness. After having given birth to two adorable girls, she was able to give birth to her first boy whose first name has just been revealed.

Amel Bent is thrilled. It was at the beginning of April of this year 2022 that she gave birth to her first boy, the fruit of her love with Patrick Antonelli.

A great announcement

It’s on his account instagram that she had then announced the good news through two shots of this magical moment. In legend, the singer then wrote:

Happy and moved to announce the birth of my little prince. Fit and healthy thank God. Thank you for all your messages of love and kindness throughout this pregnancy that I have shared with you. Now, a little rest and lots of hugs before we meet again.

Unfortunately, not the shadow of a first name revealed in this announcement. Fans of the singer then wondered how she could name her baby boy.

A well-known first name

It was on February 4, 2016 that Amel Bent became a mother by giving birth to Sofia. The following year, on October 17, 2017, Hana was born. Now the mother of a little boy, Amel Bent has never officially revealed the first name of the latter.

However, the ever-alert fans of the singer noticed that the latter had a brand new tattoo on her arm. On it, it is now possible to read: Zayn.

Could it be his son’s first name?

This information has been confirmed by our colleagues from Here is.

The youngest of Amel Bent and her husband Patrick Antonelli – who has just been released from prison -, showed up on April 5, 2022. A little being that the star has chosen to call Zayn.

A magnificent first name, therefore, that he shares with the singer and the ex of Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik.

What do you think ?