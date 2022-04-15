Find a lost puppy, and is amazed to discover what an AirTag is and how the owner finds them thanks to it

This is one of those stories that touch the heart a little to all of us who have owned a puppy. On Reddit I read how someone, not very techie by the looks of it, found a lost dog and figured out what an AirTag was… and the best part is that it all turned out well.

Apparently, the user was driving in the rain about a month ago, around 10:30 p.m. He had enough reflexes to dodge the impact of what looked like a small animal, which turned out to be our protagonist puppy. Immediately, she stopped the vehicle and got out to see what had happened: the animal, disoriented, ran to the driver for help. It was kind of cold and wet, so used a towel to dry him and take him home – that it was only ten minutes from where he found it.





who found it I didn’t know what an AirTag was nor did he know he was wearing it – by his own account – only that it had the puppy’s name silk-screened on it. He had no tag or anything that could point him in an direction, or a number to call. Probably our protagonist, if he had known what an AirTag was, could have brought his mobile closer and read it using NFC: the owner data could have been there.

“The owner showed up at my house thanks to the AirTag, but she didn’t know the puppy was wearing one”



Whoever found the dog did not know that an AirTag can be read even with an Android by NFC, with the information of the owner. Still, it was the owner who found him.

After calming down, buying some food for him and taking him out for a walk, he decided to get some sleep and begin the search for the owners the next morning. Nevertheless, the very concerned owner was not going to take long to appear: at 5 in the morning someone knocked on his door and asked about the puppy.

“I was speechless as to how he found it. He didn’t know what an AirTag was!”.

The owner told him that the dog had an AirTag on the leash, and that thanks to him he managed to find the address where he was. Our protagonist was in a bit of a rush at this point, as he didn’t want the owner to think that she was trying to keep the puppy: “I was speechless as to how he found it. He didn’t know what an AirTag was!”.

In the message he leaves on the Reddit thread, the protagonist of our story asks the community if there was any “high-tech” way to communicate with the owner of the AirTag. As we already told you in our analysis – and as Apple usually also comments – these devices should not be used as safety devices on people or animals (because they are not so precise since the Search network does not use GPS), but in situations like this they can be used to solve a bad experience like the one experienced by the owner of this puppy who, fortunately, it ended very well.