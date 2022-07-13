Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things) will direct his first film

finn wolfhardwho plays Mike in the series ‘Stranger Things’, will direct his first film Along with actor Billy Bryk, with whom he shared a cast in ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’.

Wolfhard and Bryk will direct and write the script for ‘Hell of a Summer’a horror comedy of which details of the plot have not been disclosed.

The duo will be accompanied by fred hechinger (‘The White Lotus’, ‘Pam and Tommy’) as the third lead in the film.

Courtesy of Netflix

“I am very excited to co-direct my first feature filmWolfhard said. “I have the opportunity to work with an incredible cast and crew, and working with a company like 30West and Aggregate is a true dream.”

Wolfhard, who in addition to ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Ghostbusters: Beyond’ he also played the shy Richie Rozier in Andy Muschietti’s ‘It’ diptychthe dramatic comedy ‘When You Finish Saving the World’ in which he will share the limelight with Julianne Moore. The film, directed by Jesse Eisenberg and produced by A24 and Emma Stone, will also feature Billy Bryk in its cast.

Netflix

Fred Hechinger, for his part, will appear in the next Marvel movie ‘Kraven the Hunter’ and in ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ with Nicolas Cage.

In 2020, Wolfhard made his directorial debut with his first short film ‘Night Shifts’. The short was accepted into the Fantasia Film Festival, where it received the Audience Award for Best Canadian Short Film.

The filming of ‘Hell of a Summer’ will begin this month in Ontario, Canada.

Frank Boy

In addition to movies, comedy, and horror, Fran is also passionate about basketball, sleeping, and searching the internet for crazy theories for her show Los Conspiranoicos.

