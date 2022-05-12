Fiorella Retiz announces that she will tell her truth: “When all this is over, I can sit down and tell things” | entertainment | SHOWS

Several weeks after the media scandal that was unleashed by a double ampay of Magaly Medina to Aldo Miyashiro with Fiorella Retizwhere Óscar del Portal and Fiorella Méndez, the former reporter of the ‘Chinese Band’ also broke her silence.

The Amor y Fuego cameras approached Fiorella Retiz outside her home, shortly before Mother’s Day. Although she did not want to answer at that time, they noticed that she was emaciated, with bags under her eyes and her head downcast.

The reporter from Rodrigo González’s program did not give up and called the reporter by phone, who assured her that at this time she was not going to give any kind of statement because she was undergoing a “kind of treatment.”

“When all this is over, what I am going through, maybe I can sit down and tell things… it is always the woman who is most affected”, Fiorella Retiz limited in communication with Amor y Fuego. “Surely when I want to do it (declare) I will communicate with you or with those who want to listen to me,” she indicated.

On the other hand, the reporter assured that she had already apologized publicly on her social networks, when the reporter asked her if she wanted to apologize to Aldo Miyashiro’s family, specifically to his still wife Erika Villalobos.

FIORELLA RETIZ DELETED PHOTOS OF ELEVEN MALES

After the controversy with Aldo Miyashiro, Fiorella Retiz decided to delete almost all her photos and videos where she appeared as a reporter for Once Machos. She also deleted that she works there.

