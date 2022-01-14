Fiorentina, the FIGC prosecutor opens an investigation into Commisso’s sentences

The purple president had attacked the former coach Gattuso and Juventus on the question of capital gains, the procedure will be used to verify whether these are harmful statements

The head of the Federal prosecutor of the FIGC, Giuseppe Chiné, opened an investigation into the statements of the president of Fiorentina, Rocco Commisso, released in an interview published on January 13 on the Financial Times. Ansa learns this, to which sources from the prosecutor’s office explain that the opening of the procedure is aimed “at verifying whether it is a question of damaging declarations against other members”.

Commisso had harshly attacked the former Viola coach, Gennaro Gattuso, accusing him of trying to push the club to buy players from the stable of his own agent, Jorge Mendes.

He also lashed out at the Juventus for the survey on capital gains: “In the US, shareholders would sue all the children of …, excuse the language”, his words.

Me too’Inter had been annoyed by the phrases of the owner of Fiorentina, so much so that the Nerazzurri club was evaluating a complaint. The Italian-American businessman said: “Who else did what I did in Italy? Do you want me to list them? Not the Agnellis. The grandfather, perhaps, not the grandchildren. Not Gordon Singer at Milan. Not that kid at the Suning. They use other people’s money. “

