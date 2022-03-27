Fire destroys sector of its stadium

Although there was no loss of life, the building suffered significant structural damage as a result of the incident.

A little less than six months before the start of the 2022 season of the National Football League (NFL)one of its most important franchises, as Denver Broncoshas suffered a tragedy that affected its stadium, the Empower Field At Mile Highin Colorado.

According to the city fire department, a fire broke out in the premises of the enclosureafter two in the afternoon this Thursday, which affected several seating sectors, but could be controlled before it spread.

As detailed by the captain Greg Pixleythe incident began on the third level of the Broncos stadium, specifically in a construction zone near the Club Lounge Eastwhere a private event was taking place, with 100 people inside, and burned at least six rows of seats in two sections.

Tragedy affects Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson



“The type of plastic that the seats are made from burns with significant ferocity and also produces a tremendous amount of black smoke.“reported the firefighter, while investigators of the case indicated that The cause of the fire has not been determined. that burned at least 93 square meters of the redoubt.

Although it does not directly affect the Broncos yet, and their new figure Russell Wilsonthe concrete thing is that they will have to make arrangements to the stadium as soon as possible, in order to have it soon at the start of the 2022 NFL seasonIn September.