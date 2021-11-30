Source: Adobe / alswart

The first atomic swap between monero (XMR) and ethereum (ETH) happened on Arbitrum, Ethereum’s Layer 2 solution, according to data from Arbitrum blockchain explorer Arbiscan and Monero explorer.

Elizabeth Binks, a software engineer at research and development company ChainSafe Systems, and collaborators completed the “XMR <-> ETH atomic swap project”, marking the first atomic swap between XMR and ETH.

Atomic swaps, also called atomic cross-chain trading, are generally regarded as one of the most genuine peer-to-peer (p2p) methods of trading cryptocurrencies as they allow two parties to trade tokens from two different blockchains without the need for a Part Three.

Arbitrum is an Optimistic Rollup (OR) – a Layer 2 solution – and is intercompatible with Ethereum. While Ethereum is the basic level or Layer 1, the solutions built on top of it are Layer 2.

“With atomic swaps, online users trade cryptocurrencies without having to trust each other or anyone else,” said Monero Outreach

“Monero’s atomic swaps are made possible by new technologies and concepts and have been implemented by several teams, including a community-funded software project called Farcaster and an algorithmically similar effort from the team COMIT“, according to Monero Outreach.

Binks revealed the “XMR <-> ETH atomic swap project” on November 15, stating, “It’s relatively simple, most of the heavy lifting happens in an ethereum smart contract.”

At the end of May, atomic swaps between XMR and bitcoin (BTC) were activated on the mainnet.

_______

Follow us on our social channels:

Telegram: https://t.me/ItaliaCryptonews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/cryptonews_IT

_______

Click on our affiliate links:

– To buy your cryptocurrencies on PrimeXBT, the next generation trading platform

– To protect your cryptocurrencies on wallets like Ledger and Trezor

– To transact anonymously with NordVPN

_______

To know more:

– Ethereum Arbitrum is the solution for greater scalability

– Atomic Swap between Monero and Bitcoin, Riksbank tests e-krona + More news

– Eth and Uniswap: crypto in decline despite the news on Optimism

– Ethereum fees start to rise again