First case of monkeypox is detected in Cuba › Cuba › Granma

The Ministry of Public Health informs our population about the first case of Monkeypox detected in Cuba.

This is a male patient, of Italian nationality, who arrived in Cuba as a tourist on August 15 of this year. During his stay he has stayed in a rented house and visited several places in the western provinces of the country.

On August 17, he presented general symptoms and went to the health services on August 18 due to their persistence.

During the first medical attention provided, the symptoms worsened, for which he required urgent transfer for hospitalization and intensive treatment, arriving at the hospital in cardiac arrest, from which he recovered.

In the physical examination, skin lesions that clinically suspect Monkeypox are identified, samples are taken and sent to the National Reference Laboratory of the Pedro Kourí Institute of Tropical Medicine, where the infection is confirmed by real-time PCR in the early hours of day 20

The patient is in critical condition, with danger to his life. Possible associated causes that may have conditioned its severity are studied.

Epidemiological research is deepened and focus control actions are carried out, as provided in the approved protocol to deal with this disease in the country.