First his children and now friends: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, day at the beach with Matt Damon

Since they resumed their romance last May, the relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck was cemented at a dizzying pace. So much so that, after it became public that they had been together again after the singer separated from Alex Rodríguez, they showed their love and passion in all the places they visited together. In fact, they did not separate and enjoyed of an idyllic holiday in Europe, where they take the opportunity to celebrate Jlo’s 52nd birthday.

Once back in America, the two had to reconcile the families they formed separately in the seventeen years that passed since they decided to end their engagement. But reconciliation with their children was not a problem, in fact a month ago we saw how the couple, accompanied by Samuel (9), son of the actor with Jennifer Garner and Emme (13 years old), daughter of the singer with Marc Anthony, we both enjoyed a day of shopping and food of the more familiar.

Now the couple of days has taken a further step forward in their relations and made it clear that they have no intention of hiding. On the contrary, both want to share as much time as possible before that their program is full of professional commitments and reconcile it with their family and, also, with their friends. TMZ posted some images in to which Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck themselves they enjoyed during a quiet walk on Malibu beach, but they were not alone, someone well known accompanied them: Matt Damon. The American actor known for starring in films such as Mars or Ocean’s Elevenis one of the best friends of Jlo’s current partner and decided to join them for the first time since his return.

The three were visibly comfortable, laughing and chatting in all the snapshots where they were photographed. Of course the singer and Ben have not stop or their love, holding hands and with numerous gestures of affection during the walk. While friends chose a comfortable dress worthy of a day at the beach, Jennifer Lopez did not want leave to the she backed her style and chose a white dress through the bohemian style with a beige belt at the waist that marked the great figure of which the singer boasts. Far from feeling uncomfortable, the artist did not stop or and chatted, clarifying that the evening passed in a very relaxed and natural way.

Loading... Advertisements

Matt Damon was asked what he thought of the report that his friend had resumed, seventeen years later, with whom he was about to become his wife. The actor was very smiling and blissful because, as everyone could see, the couple seemed to have returned to the exact point of their romance from where they left off. “I am very happy for him, he is the best and deserves all the happiness in the world. I’m happy for both of them,” he confessed Matt during the premiere of Blood Question, the last film in which he starred. Months earlier, when the love story between Jennifer and Ben was just a rumor, the actor avoided making statements but already had assured that “I hope it’s true, it would be incredible”.