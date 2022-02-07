First home bonus under 36 and VAT, what you need to know

More time to take advantage of the first home bonus for those under 36, less VAT on methane gas supplies for the entire first quarter of the year, reduced VAT on feminine intimate hygiene products, no payment from sports organizations until 30 April. These are some of the clarifications contained in a circular, signed by the director of the Revenue Agency, which illustrates the news regarding VAT, registration, mortgage, land registry and stamp duties, contained in the 2022 Budget Law. This was communicated by a note.

BONUS FIRST HOUSE UNDER 36 – The latest Budget Law extended by six months, until 31 December 2022, the expiry (previously foreseen for the deeds signed up to 30 June 2022) of the concession introduced with the Sostegni-bis decree in favor of young people under the age of 36 and with Isee not exceeding 40,000 euros who buy their first property. The favorable rule allows you to benefit from the exemption, at the time of the deed, from the payment of registration, mortgage and cadastral taxes or, in the case of a deed subject to VAT, it recognizes a tax credit of an amount equal to the VAT paid on salesperson.

VAT – As for the soft VAT for the supply of methane gas, the note reminds us, the reduction of the VAT rate to 5%, already foreseen by the ‘Energy decree’ (Legislative Decree no. 130/2021) for the last quarter is extended 2021, for the supply of methane gas destined for combustion for civil and industrial uses with reference to the estimated or actual consumption in the months of January, February and March 2022. VAT at a reduced rate also on feminine intimate hygiene products.

SPORTS BODIES – Among other innovations, the suspension, until 30 April 2022, of some tax payments by sports bodies, the application of the registration tax at a fixed rate to the transfer of capital property in the context of company transfers with the maintenance of the employment structure, the extension to the whole of 2022 of the exemption from stamp duty for certificates issued electronically.