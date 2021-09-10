First Man | Ryan Gosling, Armstrong and the true story behind the film

ROME – Inexplicable. Simply inexplicable why First Man, third film directed by Damien Chazelle (but scripted by Josh Singer), did not achieve the success it deserved. Only four Oscar nominations (all technical) and a benevolent but not enthusiastic critic. Sin. But, despite this, it’s as undeniable as the director’s film La La Land is an accurate manifesto of how the Apollo 11 moon landing went on July 20, 1969, when the whole world (except Russia …) cheered for Michael Collins (Lukas Haas), Buzz Aldrin (Corey Stoll) and, above all, for Neil Armstrong (Ryan Gosling), the first man to put his feet on the moon. AND First Man, in addition to narrating that precise moment, he tells the life of Armstrong, based on the biography written by James R. Hansen: First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong.

From the loss of his daughter to the Gemini 8 mission, from the absurd death of the Apollo 1 crew to the tests of the lunar module, what we see in First Man it is hooked to historical reality, leaving little room for poetic licenses. Yet, there is a moment – a precise moment – that excites and makes us burst into tears, making us wonder if, on the moon, there really is little Karen’s bracelet. We have asked ourselves this several times and, even now, the question is unconscious when we raise our eyes to the Moon. Let’s start with the facts: Armstrong and Aldrin spent two hours and 31 minutes on the lunar surface. Their actions were largely planned, but there was a brief episode in which Armstrong wandered off, going to an area known as Little West Crater.

Even today it is not clear what he did there, but First Man, describes what many have long believed: Neil threw a bracelet with the name of his daughter into the crater. One of the strongest emotional sequences in Chazelle’s film, the only one to take his time and his licenses, and also one of the most beautiful seen in the cinema in recent years. Singer did extensive research to write the film, talking to NASA pilots and engineers, rarely changing the timeline of events: the X-15’s opening scene took place after Karen’s death, and not vice versa. In another scene, Armstrong is forced to eject himself from a training flight, remaining bruised. In truth Armstrong bit his tongue, so much that he could not speak for a few days.

But the crucial sequence remains that of the bracelet. According to Singer, the scene comes from a conjecture contained in Hansen’s book on Armstrong. “After four years of research and long conversations with Neil, ex-wife Janet, and sister June, and Neil’s children, Jim Hansen begins to get the feeling that maybe Neil left something of Karen on the moon.”Singer said. “The reason? Leaving memories for loved ones is something astronauts do “. For example, Charlie Duke, who left a photo of his family on the moon in 1972. Buzz Aldrin brought a bag that belonged to the Apollo 1 astronauts. Hansen, when writing the biography, asked Neil what his kit contained, but the astronaut told him he lost it. Impossible, as the archives donated to Purdue University prove otherwise, so Hansen asked Sister June if her brother had actually left anything for Karen. June’s answer? “Oh, I sincerely hope so …”.

